"Japanese kids develop unconscious gender biases at young age: study"

A study by Japanese universities found that children associate the traits of kindness and intelligence with traditional gender stereotypes of femininity and masculinity as early as between 4 and 7 years old.
The findings, published early this month in the journal Scientific Reports, looked at 565 Japanese boys and girls and discovered that girls start believing when they are age 4 that they are nicer than boys, while more boys believe they are comparatively smarter by the time they turn 7.
The researchers, whose report was published online on Oct. 11, sought to discover the origin of stereotypes in Japan, which the World Economic Forum this year placed at 116 out of 146 countries in terms of a gender gap.
The authors noted that fixed gender roles foster and entrench gender disparities. It starts at a young age when children are steered toward certain types of classes, which later affects their occupations as adults. An example is the field of science, where fewer women work than men.
In the study, researchers from institutions including Kyoto University told the group of children hypothetical stories of adults and children displaying "nice" or "smart" traits. Using photos and stick figures of both genders, the children were asked to choose the gender they associated with each of those characteristics.
More than 70 percent of girls from all age groups saw kindness as a female trait.
Regarding intelligence, no gender differences were observed for 4- to 6-year-old children, but by the time they hit the age of 7, there was a shift, with more boys linking it with their gender than girls.
The research team was surprised to discover that Japanese children start associating "brilliance" as a male trait later than children in the United States, ranked 27th in the World Economic Forum report. Outside studies show that most American children start doing so when they are 6 years old, it said.
Parental attitudes did not seem to affect the children's responses about intelligence in the study.
The authors speculated that one reason could be that Japanese parents do not expect stereotypical gender abilities, particularly intellectual ones, until their children are of school age, thus treating their preschool children equally.
Further studies on parental gender attitudes toward older children are necessary, they said.
Yusuke Moriguchi, a Kyoto University associate professor who was involved in the research, noted how casually stereotypes could mark children.
"Of-the-cuff remarks by parents and educators may influence children's thoughts. I want to mitigate gender assumptions by finding the origins of stereotypes."© KYODO
17 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Gender bias is that only gender bias, that's among many other bias that exist in Japan. there is also appearance bias, Bias in Japan is that something new? Even if there is an action to solve this bias there will be many years before it really being implemented in Japan.
Geeter Mckluskie
"Parental attitudes did not seem to affect the children's responses about intelligence in the study." 4- to 6-year-old children are basing their opinions on the lived experiences they have in the home and at school. In other words from their exchanges with parents, teachers, friends and classmates.
ian
Seems girls are smarter than boys
ian
Seems the research team also has strong biases
Geeter Mckluskie
"Seems girls are smarter than boys" Perhaps 7 year old boys have heard "shiranai" more often from girls/their mothers than boys/their fathers...
Antiquesaving
Wow how did the homo sapiens ever get where we are?
Seems according to all the so-called experts everything about our society and evolution is somehow flawed.
If even 1% of what today's so-called experts findings in gender, sexuality child rearing, etc...were correct, homo sapiens would have gone extinct millennias ago.
Here is a bit of person experience that should make people think at how "expert" these so-called experts really are.
As a child I was diagnosed with hiper activity ( old name for ADHD), Dyslexia, and later ASD.
Today well over 90% of all the so-called expert recommend treatments/therapies are now not used, worse most are now said to actually have done more harm than good.
Example: believe it or not, it was at one point considered a real working theory that ADHD and bad behaviour was caused be the mother resenting the child subconsciously while still in the womb. Yes folk that was something "experts" said at the time! ADHD was caused by food, so cut out all sugar all colour all non essential ingredients and foods! Dyslexia could be cured by putting an eye path over one eye! ASD, ADHD and homosexuality could all all be cured by "rebirthing" and behavioral modification.
So what " expert" research or recommendations we have today are going to be the mistakes tomorrow and what amount of damage will have been done to our children, more drugs, irreversible surgical modifications, hormone therapy, etc...
Remember lobotomies? Electroshock therapy?
When a non medical so-called expert says something about development of children, treatment of adults that is physical or mental remember they are only really guessing and as Homo sapiens inevitably inverting their own bias into their so-called research and interpreting things using that same bias.
ian
Wow
William Bjornson
"Japanese kids develop unconscious gender biases at young age: study"
What a surprise (NOT)! Western children, of course, are NEVER exposed to cultural biases early in their programming by their milieu... ...except that a CULTURE is NOTHING BUT an integrated set of "unconscious" interacting biases in perception AND subsequent behaviors...
What are little boys made of?
What are little boys made of?
Snips, snails
And puppy-dogs' tails
That's what little boys are made of
What are little girls made of?
What are little girls made of?
Sugar and spice
And everything nice [or "all things nice"]
That's what little girls are made of[1]Wikipedia, [perhaps] English poet Robert Southey (1774–1843)
""sakurasukiToday 07:00 am JST
Gender bias is that only gender bias, that's among many other bias that exist in Japan. there is also appearance bias, Bias in Japan is that something new? Even if there is an action to solve this bias there will be many years before it really being implemented in Japan.""
And then, of course, there is RACIAL and /or CULTURAL bias...
Geeter Mckluskie
"Wow" I know, right. Imagine developing an opinion from your immediate experience. Wow!
ian
Better tell the researchers that could be the reason
ian
Says in the article children in the US develop the bias at a younger age
commanteer
This is a serious problem. Children must be taught to not learn from their experiences. I think breastfeeding should be banned - it teaches children that men cannot provide sustenance and leads to incorrect gender thinking. Instead, the law should require that all children be fed by bottle, with parents of all genders taking equal turns. Corporate-made baby formula from a bottle is safer than breast milk anyway because it is regulated.
ian
Was about to comment about title a little misleading but didnt
Sven Asai
You’d really better care about that other bias of already empty and still full purses on every end of a month. There you have enough workload to do.
Yrral
Is this an Onion story
Geeter Mckluskie
"Better tell the researchers that could be the reason" Well, I'm gonna hazard a guess it isn't from all the peer-reviewed studies they've slogged through by the age of 7
ian
Hahaha