Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese language school graduates in Aichi given 1 year of stay to find jobs

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Japanese language school students in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi will soon be able to extend their stay in the country for a year after graduation to search for jobs in the area.

The prefecture, home to Toyota Motor Corp, which was recently designated as a special strategic zone, is hoping to give local companies better access to promising foreign students.

"There are many in the prefecture, in particular manufacturers, that advance abroad into areas such as Southeast Asia," an Aichi official said. "We would like international students to stay and play an active role."

A foreign student attending a Japanese language school who intends to find employment in the country is typically required to be offered a job while studying, or re-enroll in a domestic university or vocational college to continue their job hunt.

The system has been criticized for the toll on its applicants, as unsuccessful individuals are forced to return home.

It targets those who have arrived after graduating from university overseas and have plans to be based in the certified area.

Japanese language schools will be required to hold regular meetings with graduates about their job hunt and introduce prospective employers.

As of May 2019, 3,273 foreign students attended Japanese language schools in Aichi. The prefecture was designated as a special zone on Sep. 14 and will begin accepting applications from October.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog