Japanese lawyer comments on legality of tattoo ban at hot springs

Japan’s history with tattoos is quite different than many other countries. Criminals used to be punished with tattoos, and they’ve been a symbol of organized crime membership for generations. The stigma against tattoos in Japan is such that even innocent ones are often met with revile online.
However, as more of other countries’ influence has affected Japan, and more foreigners than ever are coming to visit each year, attitudes toward tattoos have been slowly changing.
One place where the discrimination against those with tattoos can still be felt as strongly as ever though, is at hot springs.
Not being able to visit a hot spring because of a tattoo can be disappointing for foreign visitors, and even though some places have loosened their restrictions, the no-tattoo policy is still the norm across the country.
But is it legal? That’s a question that hasn’t been asked much before, until one Japanese lawyer named Keita Adachi shared his thoughts on the matter with NicoNico News.
“In general, it’s up to stores and accommodations whether or not they allow people to use them. However, refusing service to anyone with a tattoo is unreasonable discrimination, and in the near future may be treated as possibly going against article 14 of the constitution and public order and morals.”
Article 14 of the Japanese constitution is all about equality, how discrimination based on “political, economic or social relations on account of race, creed, sex, social status, caste or national origin” is illegal.
Do tattoos fall under one of those categories? Keita argues that it doesn’t even necessarily matter.
“Either way, the reality is that there will be people who see tattoos as unpleasant, so hot springs could lend out swimwear, towels, or other coverings for them. They already do this for guests who want to cover up surgical scar or burns, so it doesn’t make sense for them not to allow the same for guests with tattoos. This also has the added benefit of making foreigners more comfortable if they’re not used to bathing naked with others.”
Keita’s argument does make sense logically, but culturally it may still be lacking, as evidenced by the reactions of Japanese online.
“This is Japan, so they should respect Japan’s culture of tattoos representing criminals and not wanting to bathe with criminals. Just like we would respect their cultures if we went to their countries.”
“The tattoo ban is a ban on yakuza. It’s not that Japan hates foreigners’ tattoo culture, we just hate the yakuza.”
“Stop trying to dilute Japan’s culture.”
“I mean someone with a tattoo can just go to a private bath. The ban is only at ones where you bathe with others.”
“Tattoos being a sign of a criminal, yakuza, or idiot is super helpful, I say we keep the system as it is.”
“Rather than us being understanding to them, they should be understanding to us.”
It still seems that by and large tattoos are still seen as negative. Despite what some of the netizens say, however, tattoos do affect people’s lives in more ways than just bathing publicly. Is this something that will, or even should change in time?
It’s hard to say, but one thing’s for sure: when the 2020 Tokyo Olympics come around, the onsen that allow tattooed customers will be getting a lot of business.
Source: NicoNico News via My Game News Flash
Read more stories from SoraNews24.
-- Japanese government encouraging hot springs to ease tattoo restrictions
-- Onsen in Nagano will now welcome foreigners with tattoos, as long as they patch ’em up
-- No digital ink here – Yokohama tattoo parlor churning out amazing anime art
- External Link
- https://soranews24.com/2019/12/08/japanese-lawyer-comments-on-legality-of-tattoo-ban-at-hot-springs-netizens-share-thoughts-too/
8 Comments
Login to comment
JJ Jetplane
That is untrue. It doesn't matter. If tattoo doesn't fall under one of the categories then it cannot be covered by the law. While I understand the Japanese stigma about tattoos, I think its ridiculous. The visitors, especially those from foreign countries, are not Yakuza. Some people have tattoos for religious reasons. Those that have them for those reasons who are told they cannot enter have a proper case towards discrimination.
Yubaru
Whomever wrote this needs to get out of the house more often!
I often see all sorts of Japanese people today, both young and old, sporting ink, and I guarantee you they are neither criminals nor yakuza either!
One that sticks out, was a young mother with two children at my local supermarket. She had an exquisitely inked butterfly on her shoulder. She works as a day care provider near my house!
Capuchin
Foreigners can't be Yakuza so therefore there is zero logic to a blanket tattoo ban.
Dilute your culture? Then the solution is to exclude people from your culture? Seems the only dilution of culture here would be the dilution of Japan's grand old tradition of rules for rules sake.
Cricky
Not just hot springs, gyms, swimming pools, some resturants, bars.
Yubaru
Japanese tourists "respect" other cultures when they visit other countries?
I spit my coffee up on this one too!
Chip Star
“The tattoo ban is a ban on yakuza. It’s not that Japan hates foreigners’ tattoo culture, we just hate the yakuza.”
Then why are there so many yakuza?
Also, fair enough; however, let’s have some common sense about us. A foreigner that doesn’t speak Japanese and isn’t Asian with his family name stabbed into his back is very unlikely to be Yak.
oldman_13
I think tattoos are unappealing and lament the rise in popularity of this 'art' on people's skin. Seems like the herd mentality is alive and well in my neck of the woods where something like 75% of people have visible tattoos.
That said, establishments in Japan are going to have to be more flexible with foreigners and tatts, and some places in Japan are doing just that
Strangerland
I'm not visiting here. I'm a resident, pay taxes, employ Japanese citizens, and support a Japanese wife and children.
I'm more a contributing member of society than many Japanese people. I'm not a guest. They've vetted me, and decided that I'm allowed to live her permanently.
I have lots of tattoos. I'm a tax-paying contributing member of society.
The idea that I'm a criminal is well, pretty stupid. On an intelligence level.
Fortunately, I've also never been asked to leave an onsen, even though I go 3-4 times a year, so it's a non-issue for me.