Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese magazine ridiculed for 'Socrates' dating advice

4 Comments
By CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
TOKYO

A Japanese magazine that advised women to compliment men on their intelligence by saying "You sound like Socrates" has been ridiculed in the country ranked one of the world's worst for gender parity.

"JJ", a major fashion magazine targeted at young women, encouraged readers to compare men to the classical Greek philosopher when they say something complicated.

A picture of the page sparked mirth when it was shared on Twitter -- with some users noting that Socrates did not live happily ever after, as he was sentenced to death by drinking poison.

Users of both genders poured scorn on the technique to attract men, with one saying: "If a woman told me I sound like Socrates, I would wonder if she's sane."

The tips were based on a comic book by a female manga artist, the magazine said, playing on a popular trope where women compliment men and feign stupidity.

In 2018, Japan ranked 110th out of 149 countries in the World Economic Forum's gender gap report, up from 114th the previous year.

The country remains low in the ranking despite Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledging to promote women's empowerment -- his so-called "Womenomics" strategy.

Socrates is also credited with the famous remark: "By all means, marry. If you get a good wife, you will be happy. If you get a bad one, you will be a philosopher."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Socrates is also credited with the famous remark: "By all means, marry. If you get a good wife, you will be happy. If you get a bad one, you will be a philosopher."

Just goes to show that not all "smart" people have all the answers!

I am a "philosopher" with a great wife and I'm happy too! (Been that way for over 35 years now!)

Best advice I can share to both the men and women here, be honest! Goes a long way to building a lasting and strong relationship!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Chicks don't need dating advice, a perfectly timed smile will win a guys heart instantly.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Burning Bush

You sound like Socrates.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Chicks don't need dating advice, a perfectly timed smile will win a guys heart instantly.

With the comments you make about women, and your complete and absolute fear of having your #metoo actions called out, I don't think you're the person girls should be listening to for dating advice.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

6 Tips for Protecting Your Skin this Japanese Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Events

Ultimate Guide to Winter Illuminations in Japan’s 47 Prefectures 2019-20

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Experience Yamagata City Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Top 5 Tokyo Exhibitions and Museums with a Futuristic Theme

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #58: How To Make Japanese People Mad With One Hiragana

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 49, 2019

GaijinPot Blog