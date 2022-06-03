Japanese man, 83, becomes oldest to sail nonstop solo across Pacific

An 83-year-old Japanese ocean adventurer on Saturday became the world's oldest person to make a solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific on a yacht.
Kenichi Horie reached the Kii Channel, which separates Wakayama and Tokushima prefectures in western Japan, on the Suntory Mermaid III, his 6-meter-long one-ton boat, early Saturday, after setting sail from San Francisco, California, on March 27, according to people familiar with the project.
The sailboat, which passed by Hawaii in April, used solar panels for electricity needs on board, and Horie used a satellite phone to speak with his staff and others on the ground.
The voyage traced a similar route as the one he made 60 years ago, but in reverse, when he became the first yacht man to cross the Pacific alone with no port calls.
Then 23-years-old, Horie sailed to the West Coast city from Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, in around 90 days, carrying no passport.
The journey made him famous, and he wrote a best seller based on it.
The sailor has continued to push himself on the seas, including a nonstop solo journey around the world in the early 70s.
In 2008, he sailed a wave-energy powered boat for around 7,000 kilometers from Hawaii to the Kii Channel.
The adventurer has said that he wants to keep challenging himself until he becomes a centenarian.© KYODO
Sh1mon M4sada
Photo?
didou
60 years back, he was arrested when coming back to Japan. He left secretly the country. It was a time when I think, Japanese were not allowed to travel overseas individually ( or something like that )
Skeptical
What a great inspiration, to others especially young people, to pursue their dreams and passions.
virusrex
Incredible feat even taking into account modern technology, he would deserve another bout of fame and recognition.
Important is that he keeps a good degree of safety, else his example could end tragically and undone some of the inspiration he surely has given to many people.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
I doubt he was the first elderly man to make such a voyage.
But a round of applause certainly yes good job ol chap