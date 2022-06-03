Japanese man, 83, becomes oldest to sail nonstop solo across Pacific

An 83-year-old Japanese ocean adventurer on Saturday became the world's oldest person to make a solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific on a yacht.

Kenichi Horie reached the Kii Channel, which separates Wakayama and Tokushima prefectures in western Japan, on the Suntory Mermaid III, his 6-meter-long one-ton boat, early Saturday, after setting sail from San Francisco, California, on March 27, according to people familiar with the project.

The sailboat, which passed by Hawaii in April, used solar panels for electricity needs on board, and Horie used a satellite phone to speak with his staff and others on the ground.

The voyage traced a similar route as the one he made 60 years ago, but in reverse, when he became the first yacht man to cross the Pacific alone with no port calls.

Then 23-years-old, Horie sailed to the West Coast city from Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, in around 90 days, carrying no passport.

The journey made him famous, and he wrote a best seller based on it.

The sailor has continued to push himself on the seas, including a nonstop solo journey around the world in the early 70s.

In 2008, he sailed a wave-energy powered boat for around 7,000 kilometers from Hawaii to the Kii Channel.

The adventurer has said that he wants to keep challenging himself until he becomes a centenarian.

