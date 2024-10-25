 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
national

Japanese man dies in Turkey after last week's bus accident

ISTANBUL

A Japanese man has died at a local hospital in western Turkey following a bus accident last week, Japan's embassy said Friday, though the cause of death remains undisclosed.

The man died on Thursday, after the bus carrying 21 Japanese tourists overturned on Oct. 17, sending several injured passengers to the hospital, according to embassy officials.

The bus was said to have slipped and overturned on a road in Afyonkarahisar Province while traveling from the UNESCO World Heritage site of Pamukkale in western Turkey to the central city of Konya.

