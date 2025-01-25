 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yuji "Gump" Suzuki's rickshaw weighs more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) Image: AFP
national

Japanese man ends 6,000-km Africa rickshaw trek in Cape Town

0 Comments
CAPE TWON

A 34-year-old Japanese man on Sunday arrived in Cape Town to end a more than 6,000-kilometer journey from Kenya to South Africa on foot while pulling a rickshaw.

Yuji "Gump" Suzuki was emotional as he thanked his supporters for their backing during his latest quest which started in the Kenyan capital in July and took him through Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia.

"I couldn't make it without you guys," Suzuki said. "I am running for fun. I have been travelling for nine years already and I get the power from you guys so I give you guys power, too. That's my life."

Among his other journeys, Suzuki has already pulled his two-wheeled cart from China to India (2016-2017), for 2,500 kilometres in Europe (2017) and 5,100 kilometers across the United States (2022-2023), according to his website.

His rickshaw weighs more than 100 kilograms.

Suzuki wears a version of Japan's traditional tabi socks while on his journeys, which he posts about on social media.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment in Japan Unfold in 2024?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ in Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

2 Keys To Making Multilingual Relationships Work

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

OTC Japanese Medicines for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Tourist Mistakes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Togakushi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Perimenopause & Menopause in Japan

Savvy Tokyo