national

Japanese man tells U.N. forced sterilization at 14 ruined his life

2 Comments
NEW YORK

A child victim of forced sterilization under Japan's now-defunct eugenics protection law said the surgery ruined his life, as he described his experiences at a U.N. event on disability rights Tuesday in New York.

"Because of the surgery, my life was thrown completely off course," the 82-year-old man, who uses the pseudonym Saburo Kita, said at the event linked to a United Nations conference on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Kita is a member of a group that won compensation from the government in a Supreme Court ruling in July last year. He was forced to undergo sterilization at the age of 14 after he was placed in a child welfare facility for alleged delinquents.

He chose to never reveal the surgery to the woman who later became his wife until just before her death, calling the incident a "painful secret."

The eugenics law, which was in effect between 1948 and 1996, permitted authorities to sterilize people with intellectual disabilities, mental illnesses or hereditary disorders without their consent to prevent the birth of "inferior" offspring.

According to government estimates, about 25,000 people in Japan were sterilized, 16,500 of them without consent, under the law often labeled the worst human rights violation in the country's postwar history.

In its ruling, the top court said the law was unconstitutional as it violated both the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and the right to equality.

While the lawsuit brought hope to all victims, "It does not mean we can start our lives over. Surgery motivated by eugenics is a tragedy that cannot be undone," Kita said in his speech at the headquarters of the United Nations.

"I want to reduce the number of people who suffered the way I did -- even if it's just by one," Kita said.

After being unsure about what to do with his compensation payout, Kita's supporters urged him to use the money to deliver the speech at the United Nations.

After the event, Kita told reporters that he wanted to continue speaking about his ordeal to bring a deeper understanding of the suffering he and others experienced.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Japan even nowadays thinks, with gruesome superiority, that the East Asian people are not only inferior in any away, but they seems them as very low tier citizens. Ever wondered why the Filipinos, Vietnamese, Nepalese, Cambodians, Chinese, etc, etc, are treated as slaves here, only used for very cheap labor work or adult establishments?

Imagine that during their WW2 they were doing contests on how many they can kill or simmilar.

It's not even surprisingly they they wanted to keep their "race" pure with eugenics, simmilar to what Nazis were trying to achieve with their Arian "master race" .

What is sad, is that this mentality survived even to those days, and can be daily see in the passive -aggressiveness of their population toward foreigners, or disabled people.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Another thesis-length tantrum masquerading as insight. Japan, according to you, is simultaneously a secret fascist state and a society that rejected your Tinder profile.

Yes, Japan has issues — like every nation. But reducing a complex society to “they treat everyone like slaves” says more about your bitterness than their behavior. You're not exposing injustice; you're nursing a grudge and calling it a worldview.

Maybe take a break. Not every cold stare is a war crime. Sometimes, it’s just...you.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

