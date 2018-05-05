Japanese manga strip fetches record price at Paris auction

By KEVIN WINTER

A rare series of sketches of Japanese manga artist Osamu Tezuka's robot character Astro Boy sold for a record 269,400 euros in an auction in Paris Saturday.

"It's a world record for this artist whose works are few in the market," said Eric Leroy, an expert on comic strips in the auction house Artcurial.

The winning bid was five times the pre-sale estimate and Leroy put this down to "the rarity and exceptional character" of the China ink and water colour strip measuring 35 centimetres by 25 centimetres.

It drawn at the end of the 1950s and comprises six panels showing Astro Boy fighting an enemy.

The buyer was a "European collector who had been dreaming for a long time" of buying the sketch, he said.

"Astro Boy is an emblematic work which has nursed a whole generation of collectors," he said.

Astro Boy was serialised in Japan from 1952 to 1968 centred around an android with human emotions who is sold to a robot circus but saved from servitude by a professor who creates a robotic family for him.

© 2018 AFP