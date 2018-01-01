Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People make their way to offer prayers at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
national

Japanese mark new year with shrine visits and sunrise viewing

2 Comments
TOKYO

Millions on Japanese ushered in the new year early Monday by visiting shrines, as well as going to vantage spots to watch the first sunrise (hatsuhinode) of 2018.

The big shrines were packed as usual just after midnight and again during the day. Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, in particular, welcomes a huge wave of worshippers each year on Jan 1.

parying.jpg
People offer prayers at Meiji Shrine on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Officials at the gigantic shrine said Sunday they expected three million visitors in the first three days of the new year. Smaller neighborhood shrines throughout the country also received a steady stream of visitors.

sunrise2018.jpg
People watch the first sunrise of the year at a beach near Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Seeing the first sunrise of the year has become a ritual in Japan. Despite an overcast day and a high of only 5 degrees in Tokyo on Sunday, the skies were blue and the temperature rose to 12 degrees in the capital Monday morning, providing spectacular views of the dawn from Tokyo Skytree, Tokyo Tower and several beaches in the Kanto region.

For those wanting a different view, this year, low cost carrier Solaseed Air offered a round-trip flight from Tokyo to Miyazaki for 160 people. Passengers on the special first sunrise flight gathered at Haneda Airport in Tokyo at around 4:40 a.m. The flight left just before sunrise. It returned to Tokyo just after 3 p.m.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Happy New Year, peeps! May 2028 find you safe, healthy, and happy!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Happy New Year to everyone too (although I want to get through 2018 first!)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Change Your Luck for the Better with the Power of Omamori

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Saving Face: 7 Japanese Tips for Soft and Glowing Skin this Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Lifestyle

Hall of Fame: The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

American Village

GaijinPot Travel

5 Recommended Places to See the First Sunrise of 2018 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Popular

Tsunoshima

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot’s Top 10 Japan Destinations in 2017

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Japan’s best Mojito for ¥300!

300Bar Next