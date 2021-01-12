Japanese mother, 3 children die in house fire in Australia

A Japanese mother and her three children died in a house fire in Australia over the weekend, local media reported Monday.

The bodies of Kaoru Okano and her three daughters -- aged 3, 5 and 7 -- were reportedly found huddled together in the second-story bathroom of their home in the outer suburbs of Melbourne after it caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Victoria Police said while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is possible it started accidentally when flammable liquids stored in the garage were ignited.

A 50-year-old man was also hospitalized for burns to his face and back after he ran into the burning property. The man has yet to be officially identified, but local media report he was the father of the three children and runs a Japanese restaurant in Melbourne.

"After the emergency services came, then he started shouting, 'My kids! My kids! There are kids upstairs!'" witness Hanish Poonia told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The man remains intubated in hospital.

