A visitor poses for a photo on a display toilet at the the Unko ("poop" in Japanese) museum in Yokohama on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
national

Japanese museum show tries to clean up poop's image

By Kyung Hoon Kim
TOKYO

A museum in Japan says it is trying to destigmatize feces with what it calls the world's first exhibition of cute and colorful poop.

The roughly 1,000 visitors who come each day to the Unko(poop) themed museum in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, are encouraged to share pictures of exhibits on social media and to shout unko into a microphone.

"Generally, poop has a negative impression as dirty and stinky," said Ayami Tashiro, a spokeswoman for Akatsuki Inc, the company that organized the show. "We thought we can offer entertainment that no one has experienced before."

Visitors can buy poop-shaped trinkets with a wall for them to draw their own poop.

"Poop had negative impression to me, but these cute images have changed turned into a good impression," Aya Kumazawa, one of the visitors said.

No real poop was used to create the pop art exhibit, the organizer said.

The four-month show runs until July, with adult visitors charged 1,600 yen. Children, who are also encouraged to visit, pay 900 yen.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Why would I pay $15 to look at poop in a museum when I have fresh exhibits at home everyday for free

1 ( +1 / -0 )

