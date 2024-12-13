Japanese non-binary person seeks family register change via court

A Japanese person who does not identify as male or female filed a petition with the Kyoto Family Court on Friday to change their family register designation to a gender-neutral descriptor, the person's lawyer said.

The person in their 50s, who has been registered in Kyoto Prefecture since birth as "first-born daughter" of the household, now seeks to change the term to an expression such as "second child," the lawyer, Shun Nakaoka, said.

The petitioner is suffering pain and disadvantage in life because the current register does not conform to their gender identity, and that this violates the Constitution, which stipulates the right to pursue happiness, the lawyer said.

Japan's family registration law mandates entries of items such as the individual's relationship with their parents, but it does not mention recording the gender of the person.

But traditionally the sex of a child, which is stated on the birth registration, is recorded in the family register as well, using terms such as "first-born son" or "second-born daughter."

Nearly 20 foreign countries offer a third gender option on passport and other document applications, Nakaoka said, adding, "Identification documents linked to family registers are essential to daily life. Such certificates must be issued to match one's identity."

© KYODO