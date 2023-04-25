Japanese nonprofit head evacuated from Sudan hopes peace will return

A Japanese nonprofit organization head who was evacuated from Sudan on Monday said he hopes for people's safety, including fellow Japanese nationals who chose to stay there, and the return of peace in war-torn areas of the country.

"I am grateful for the Self-Defense Forces, the embassy, the Foreign Ministry and many other people," Naoyuki Kawahara, representative of the NPO Rocinantes, said in an online interview. Rocihantes provides medical assistance to people in Sudan.

He and two other staff -- Ayako Iwabuki and Takashi Shichijyo -- were among 45 Japanese nationals and their families who were evacuated aboard an SDF plane on Monday.

"I could not have done it alone. Because of the help provided by many people in Sudan, we were able to make it to Djibouti," said Kawahara. "I am hoping peace will return to Sudan as early as possible."

Kawahara also said he feels "extremely sad" that there has been intense fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group. "I hope that this fruitless dispute, which is claiming the lives of citizens, will end."

"We were able to stay in a place where there wasn't much fighting but many Sudanese people are living in dangerous areas," he said.

Kawahara said he boarded the SDF plane to Djibouti after traveling to Port Sudan in the country's northeast from the capital Khartoum, but he "cannot talk about it because doing so could endanger the lives of Japanese nationals still in the country."

As for his future plans, Kawahara wants to return to Japan for now but says he has unfinished work in Sudan. "If possible, I want to go back to Sudan."

Another nonprofit organization providing support related to infectious diseases in Khartoum, the Association for Aid and Relief Japan, said one of its Japanese staff, who is in his 30s, was also evacuated from Sudan on the SDF plane on Tuesday.

The staff member entered Sudan earlier this month but had to remain in their accommodation to shelter from heavy gunfire, relying on an in-house generator and stockpiled food, according to the group.

The organization contacted him twice every day to confirm his safety.

"We feel assured for the time being, but we will continue to contact him regularly to confirm his safety. I hope the conflict will come to an end soon," said Yuki Yoshizawa, the group's public relations official.

© KYODO