Japanese novelist Kanako Nishi debuts in English translation with 'Sakura'

Kanako Nishi, a seasoned Japanese author and winner of the prestigious Naoki literary award, recently saw one of her books published in English translation for the first time, marking the end of a long wait given her stature and the growing popularity of Japanese fiction worldwide.

The translation of "Sakura," a novel centered on a family coping with a painful past and their adoption of the titular dog, named for the Japanese word meaning cherry trees or cherry blossoms, comes more than 20 years after the release of the original.

Following her debut "Aoi" by just a year, Nishi's 2005 novel "Sakura" became a bestseller in Japan and was later adapted into a movie that came out in 2020.

The author, who was born in Tehran in 1977 and spent part of her early childhood in Cairo before growing up in Osaka, continued to produce a steady stream of novels, including the 2015 Naoki Award winner "Saraba!" based loosely on her biographical history.

As her female compatriots found receptive audiences in the English-speaking world, including Mieko Kawakami ("Breasts and Eggs") and Asako Yuzuki ("Butter"), Nishi struggled to get any of her books translated.

At a launch event for the translation at Rizzoli Bookstore in New York on Thursday, the author said getting her works published in English was a dream of hers for more than a decade, and thanked her American translator Allison Markin Powell for helping to make it happen.

"Without Allison, this couldn't have happened. It is so hard to find a translator you can trust," Nishi said in Japanese with the Osaka dialect for which she is well-known. "For that, I'm really lucky and very happy."

Powell remarked on the difficulty of getting any book published, and noted the odds can be further stacked against works in translation.

"There are so many things that need to align in order for you to be holding this item in your hands, and so it just took a little bit longer this time," she said of the newly released book.

Having penned "Sakura" many years ago, Nishi reflected that her approach to the novel had been "fearless" in a way no longer typical of her writing process.

"Even if I tried to write it all over again, I probably couldn't produce something better," she said. "Written by 26-year-old me, it's a work completed."

Regarding the recent popularity of Japanese women writers abroad, Powell attributed it in part to her efforts along with other literary translators over the past decade.

Seeing far fewer Japanese women translated into English than their male compatriots, despite women winning as many awards and achieving an equivalent level of book sales in Japan, Powell and others formed a collective called "Strong Women, Soft Power" to push for greater inclusion.

"I can't say that we take all of the credit for what has happened, the way that this has transformed, but I think we take some of the credit," she said.

Along with the discussion at the event, Nishi and Powell read from the novel in Japanese and English, respectively, and fielded questions from audience members.

The book, which hit shelves in March, is published by HarperVia, an imprint of HarperCollins that specializes in international titles.

Nishi is slated to tour North America throughout April with stops planned in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver.

© KYODO