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Japanese novelist Koji Suzuki, known for 'Ring' horror trilogy, dies at 68

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TOKYO

Japanese novelist Koji Suzuki, best known for the Ring series of horror novels, died on Friday at a hospital in Tokyo, his publisher said. He was 68.

A native of Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, Suzuki made his debut with his novel "Rakuen" (Paradise), winning the Japan Fantasy Novel Award in 1990.

His popular horror novels "Ring," published in 1991, and its sequel "Rasen" (Spiral) were adapted for films and became huge hits. He was touted as the "Stephen King of Japan."

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Dang. Just 68.

My condolences to his family.

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