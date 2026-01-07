Japanese nuclear official loses phone with confidential data in China

A Japanese nuclear regulatory official lost a work phone containing confidential information while visiting China on a personal trip last November, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The smartphone, which has not been recovered, contained the names and contact details of staff members in the Nuclear Regulation Authority's nuclear security division.

In reporting the incident to Japan's Personal Information Protection Commission, the nuclear watchdog said that it "cannot rule out the possibility of an information leak."

The Division of Nuclear Security is responsible for measures to protect nuclear materials at domestic power facilities. As strict information management is required to prevent terrorist attacks or the theft of nuclear materials, information on the staff in the division is not made public.

According to the sources, the official is believed to have lost the smartphone at an airport in Shanghai on Nov 3 last year while taking items out of their carry-on luggage for a security check.

The official realized the phone was missing three days later but was unable to locate it. Remotely locking or erasing the data on the phone was also not possible as it was out of range.

The nuclear authority said staff members issued with a phone are instructed to carry it with them at all times, even while traveling overseas, as they need to be on-call in the event of an emergency.

There is currently no indication the device has been misused.

An official from the nuclear watchdog said that efforts would be made to prevent a recurrence and that it plans to review its rules regarding taking smartphones on overseas trips.

