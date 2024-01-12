Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Japanese passport back among world's most powerful: survey

Japan has reclaimed its position among the countries with the world's most powerful passport, sharing top spot with five others based on the number of destinations its holders can access visa free, according to a recent survey by a consultancy firm.

Japan, Singapore, France, Germany, Italy and Spain lead the rankings with visa-free access to 194 out of 227 global destinations, according to the latest survey on passport power released by Henley & Partners Holdings Ltd on Wednesday.

Japan previously had the most powerful passport from 2018 but fell to third place in the rankings released in July 2023 after the number of locations subject to visa-free access dropped to 189.

South Korea, Finland, and Sweden came in second with visa-free travel to 193 destinations, followed by four European Union countries -- Austria, Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands -- with access to 192 locations.

The United Arab Emirates has registered a remarkable rise, jumping 44 places over the past decade to stand 11th after adding 106 destinations, it said.

The ranking covers 199 passports and their ability to get visa-free or visa-on-arrival status at 227 destinations, based on data from the International Air Transport Association and Henley & Partners' independent research.

Very good news if you’re Japanese and heading 12,500 kilometers to the Cayman Islands, the British Overseas Territory for which South Koreans would need a visa.

Or anyone could arrive in the Caymans by cruise ship on any passport and just waltz right into the territory with a government-issued ID as long as they’re not planning to stay overnight.

