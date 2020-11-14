Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People head toward Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Japanese people more cautious but continue to travel amid virus surge

1 Comment
TOKYO

People in Japan on Saturday continued to head to popular tourist spots despite a resurgence of coronavirus infections as the country entered the weekend having reported record daily cases for two straight days.

Some travelers, however, said they are apprehensive about the spike in the number of infections.

"I thought the number of infected people would decrease when I bought my ticket a month ago," said a 17-year-old high school student who came with a friend to JR Maihama Station to go to the Tokyo Disney Resort. "I am worried to some extent."

Japan confirmed 1,704 new cases on Friday, topping the previous record high of 1,660 marked a day earlier, with health experts warning of a possible "third wave" of infections as the winter season approaches.

The number of new cases has increased especially in urban areas, such as Tokyo and Osaka, as well as the country's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, a popular tourist spot that recorded more than 200 cases for the second day in a row on Friday.

"There is a higher risk (of contracting the virus) in Hokkaido considering the population ratio, but I need to be cautious no matter where I am," said Mitsuo Masuda, who arrived at New Chitose Airport with his family.

In Osaka, many people formed a line to enter Universal Studios Japan. A 20-year-old university student from Tokyo, who came to the western Japan city on an overnight bus, said, "I'm concerned that the number of cases has increased in both Tokyo and Osaka. But I think (the park) has put in place good measures against the virus, so I want to have fun."

On Friday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he will maintain the government's Go To Travel subsidy campaign to support domestic tourism, despite the spike, and denied the need to declare another state of emergency.

The Japanese government has aimed at striking a balance between curbing the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus and keeping up social and economic activities since it lifted a state of emergency in May.

Before Thursday, the previous single-day record of 1,597 new cases nationwide was logged on Aug 7.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Oh wow a gov sponsored article telling me how to think and why their way is right (even though its pretty wrong).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

