 Japan Today
national

Japanese female police officers will no longer have to wear skirts as uniforms

TOKYO

Japan's National Police Agency said Friday that it will no longer offer skirts as a uniform for female officers after March, giving only the option of trousers for all personnel.

The move comes as fewer and fewer female officers choose to wear skirts due to more taking on frontline roles such as attending incidents and accidents, according to the agency.

Some departments have already eliminated skirts altogether, the agency added.

The revised policy also introduces breathable polo shirts for both male and female officers as part of the summer uniform, the agency said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

