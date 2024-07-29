Japanese police seek info on French woman who vanished in Nikko in 2018

Police officers hand out flyers in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, on Monday, seeking information about a French woman who went missing in 2018.

Japanese police on Monday renewed calls for information about a French woman who went missing six years ago during a trip to a tourist spot north of Tokyo.

The brother of Tiphaine Veron, meanwhile, said his family will launch an international appeal to seek witnesses after she went missing on July 29, 2018, in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, at the age of 36.

The move comes after the U.N. Committee on Enforced Disappearances urged the Japanese government last month to provide detailed investigative information and enhance cooperation with French authorities, in their fourth such request.

The U.N. committee noted that Japan had not shared any information on plans to search for the woman, seeking a response by Sept. 10, according to the letter dated June 10 obtained by Kyodo News from a source close to the investigation.

The committee urged Japan to share information such as photos of the hotel room where Veron was staying, testimonies from hotel employees and data about her internet use, the letter said.

"This year is crucial for us," said the brother, Damien Veron, 44, in a recent phone interview with Kyodo News, ahead of the launch of the appeal on Monday.

"We are expecting Japan to finally respond properly to the U.N. request," he said, adding he has contacted French President Emmanuel Macron.

Tiphaine Veron went missing a day after checking in at her accommodation in Nikko, leaving her luggage and passport in her room.

On Monday in Tochigi Prefecture, local police handed out 1,000 flyers seeking information about Veron in Japanese, French, English and Chinese.

"We want those who were in the vicinity at the time to check the images and videos they may have," a police official said.

The U.N. committee previously sent requests over the case to the Japanese government in March and September last year and January this year.

