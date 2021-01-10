Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Participants pray as they take an ice-cold bath during a ceremony to purify their souls and to wish for overcoming the pandemic, at Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Japanese pray for end to pandemic in annual ice bath ritual at Tokyo shrine

2 Comments
By Hideto Sakai
TOKYO

Men wearing traditional loin clothes and women dressed in white robes clapped and chanted before going into an ice water bath during a Shinto ritual at a Tokyo shrine on Sunday to purify the soul and pray for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only a dozen people took part in the annual event at Teppozu Inari shrine, scaled down this year due to the health crisis, compared to over a hundred in early 2020. Spectators were not allowed at the event.

After doing warming-up exercises and chanting under a clear sky with outside temperatures at 5.1 degree Celsius, the nine male and three female participants went into a bath filled with cold water and large ice blocks.

"I prayed that the coronavirus comes to an end as soon as possible," said 65-year-old participant Shinji Ooi, who heads the shrine's yayoikai parishioner group, after the ritual.

Fewer participants at the Shinto ritual made the water extra cold, participant Naoaki Yamaguchi told Reuters.

"Normally we have more participants and it makes the water temperature a little bit warmer. But this year, there were just twelve people, so it (the cold) was crazy," the 47-year-old said.

The shrine added the theme of "warding off epidemics" to the annual event, which is held on the second Sunday of each year and is now in its 66th year.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

There are alternatives to 41° water.

HYPOvitaminosis D may be one of the most important co-morbidities in SEVERE Covod19. This deficiency affects perhaps 40-50% of Humans living at distance from the Equator. This could also account for darker skinned Humans to be more statistically susceptible to the severe form if they live in the north (or south). Vitamin D does not protect from infection but suppresses the severity of the viral attack and avoids the ICU and death.

References (例えば):

https://academic.oup.com/ajcp/advance-article/doi/10.1093/ajcp/aqaa252/6000689#supplementary-data

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2021/jan/10/does-vitamin-d-combat-covid

0 ( +0 / -0 )

41°F water

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Your Winter Guide To Hand Care

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For January 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stop Job Hunting Discrimination With #ShukatsuSexism

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Iwate

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel