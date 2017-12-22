Tottori Prefecture bans searchlights and lasers to ensure views of starry nights

Tottori Prefecture which has been promoting its starry nights to tourists has enacted an ordinance to preserve the views and pass them onto the next generation.
The new rules, which ban the use of searchlights and laser beams in principle, are the first set by a Japanese prefecture to specifically conserve starry sky, according to the Tottori prefectural government.
The ordinance was enacted on Thursday and is scheduled to take effect next April.
The prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast has launched a "Catch the Star" campaign to attract tourists, saying the Milky Way is visible from any part of Tottori and that a shooting star can be seen even when a meteor shower is not taking place.
The ordinance adopted by a majority vote in the Tottori prefectural assembly bans the use of floodlights outdoors when they are not directed at a specific object. It does however allow the use of such lights for purposes such as disaster prevention.
Areas offering views of especially beautiful stars have been designated as "starry sky preservation areas" under the ordinance, and stricter rules have been set for the installation and use of lighting apparatus there.
Repeated violators will face a penalty of up to 50,000 yen.
"It was great that (assembly members) recognized the value of starlit sky and agreed to preserve it. We want to make a fresh pitch of the rich nature to many people," Tottori Gov Shinji Hirai told reporters.
Similar ordinances to preserve starry night views have been adopted in the city of Ibara in Okayama Prefecture and the village of Takayama in Gunma Prefecture.
Ordinances set by Saga and Okayama prefectures to comprehensively conserve the environment have a clause restricting floodlight irradiation, according to the Tottori prefectural government.© KYODO
13 Comments
Yubaru
Light pollution is a problem all over the place.
kurisupisu
Especially in Kanto...
Nippori Nick
Good for them banning it. I lived in an area where movie theateres had giant spotlights shining 1/2 the night.
papigiulio
It's been a while since I last saw the milkyway. I guess you need to really go to the countryside to be able to see it. Any other good places except Tottori?
gelendestrasse
It's tough to find dark sky in Japan. I don't know of any.
Goodlucktoyou
Okinawa. Mt Aso...
jiji_bisous
Bōsō….
katsu78
I understand that green laser pointers are sometimes used by people teaching amateur astronomy in order to help people know which specific stars they're talking about. It would be a shame if the ordinance meant to protect the night sky also prohibited people from effectively learning about it.
Garthgoyle
Quite a few places but you'd most likely need a car to reach these locations.
You can find them using the link below. It tells you where there's more or less light pollution.
http://darksitefinder.com/maps/world.html
It's a really good move by Tottori prefecture. Those lights pointing the sky are totally unnecessary and add to light pollution. Tho saying that you can see the Milky Way from anywhere in the prefecture is a bit of a stretch. Unless there are absolutely no cities in the area, that can't be possible.
AgentX
I guess Batman won't be coming to the rescue in Tottori.
Goodlucktoyou
plastic in the sea is rampant in Tottori, nothing happens. shining a few lights is so serious? probably they are from temples or pachinko...
Speed
Better cancel my trip to Catch the Star Tottori. Walks away while putting laser back in pocket.
kohakuebisu
Great map Garthgoyle! I wonder if anyone in this campaign knows that Shimane next door to Tottori is darker. They might have to go back to pushing the sand dunes to get the tourists in.
On public transport, the easiest dark places to go to on Garthgoyle's map might by Norikura-dake, the Norikura with the Skyline road up it, and Ontake, both big mountains near the Gifu/Nagano border. For many places in inaka, "darker than Tokyo" is probably enough to impress the average tourist though.