Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Deaths at home in Osaka Prefecture surge amid COVID wave

0 Comments
TOKYO

Eighteen people have died from the COVID-19 respiratory disease outside of hospitals in Osaka Prefecture, officials said, amid calls for tougher restrictions on movement to halt a fourth wave of infections ahead of the Olympics.

All but one of the deaths occurred since March 1 as highly infectious strains of the virus caused a spike in new cases, the prefecture reported late on Monday for the first time.

The rise in coronavirus deaths at home is a sign of the stress Japan's hospital system is under as the country struggles to bring the latest surge in infections under control, with more than 96% of Osaka Prefecture's critical care beds occupied.

"Compared to the number of infections, the number of beds for severe cases is very limited in Japan," said Yasutoshi Kido, a professor at Osaka City University's Graduate School of Medicine.

Hospitals in Osaka are turning away cancer and heart disease patients to make room for COVID-19 cases, but their ability to reallocate resources has "almost collapsed," he said.

Japan on Friday extended a state of emergency for much of the country to try to contain the fourth wave of the pandemic, a little more than two months from the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics.

The declaration covers Tokyo, Osaka, and four other prefectures and will last until May 31.

Some prefectural governors called for stronger emergency measures to be put in place nationwide at an online meeting, Kyodo news agency reported.

Japan still lags most wealthy countries in its vaccination rollout. Just 2.6% of the population has been inoculated, according to a Reuters tracker, and there are reports that people are finding it difficult to book shots.

Osaka has been particularly hard hit, becoming the epicenter of cases from the variant first identified in Britain that is more infectious and causes more serious conditions.

At one nursing home in Osaka, 61 residents were infected and 14 died while waiting to be hospitalised, public broadcaster NHK reported last Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

death is all around

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog