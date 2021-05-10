Deaths at home in Osaka Prefecture surge amid COVID wave

Eighteen people have died from the COVID-19 respiratory disease outside of hospitals in Osaka Prefecture, officials said, amid calls for tougher restrictions on movement to halt a fourth wave of infections ahead of the Olympics.

All but one of the deaths occurred since March 1 as highly infectious strains of the virus caused a spike in new cases, the prefecture reported late on Monday for the first time.

The rise in coronavirus deaths at home is a sign of the stress Japan's hospital system is under as the country struggles to bring the latest surge in infections under control, with more than 96% of Osaka Prefecture's critical care beds occupied.

"Compared to the number of infections, the number of beds for severe cases is very limited in Japan," said Yasutoshi Kido, a professor at Osaka City University's Graduate School of Medicine.

Hospitals in Osaka are turning away cancer and heart disease patients to make room for COVID-19 cases, but their ability to reallocate resources has "almost collapsed," he said.

Japan on Friday extended a state of emergency for much of the country to try to contain the fourth wave of the pandemic, a little more than two months from the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics.

The declaration covers Tokyo, Osaka, and four other prefectures and will last until May 31.

Some prefectural governors called for stronger emergency measures to be put in place nationwide at an online meeting, Kyodo news agency reported.

Japan still lags most wealthy countries in its vaccination rollout. Just 2.6% of the population has been inoculated, according to a Reuters tracker, and there are reports that people are finding it difficult to book shots.

Osaka has been particularly hard hit, becoming the epicenter of cases from the variant first identified in Britain that is more infectious and causes more serious conditions.

At one nursing home in Osaka, 61 residents were infected and 14 died while waiting to be hospitalised, public broadcaster NHK reported last Friday.

