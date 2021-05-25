Princess Mako's boyfriend graduates from U.S. law school

Kei Komuro, the boyfriend of Princess Mako of Japan, has graduated from Fordham University's law school in New York with a Juris Doctor degree, according to the university.

Komuro, who previously worked at a Tokyo law firm as a paralegal, is planning to take New York state's bar examination in July, a person familiar with the matter said Monday.

He started studying at the law school in August 2018 after his planned marriage with the niece of Emperor Naruhito was abruptly delayed following a string of reports that his mother was in a dispute over 4 million yen that her former fiance claimed she owed him.

Komuro, 29, released a statement in April seeking to correct what he said were misunderstandings among the public about his mother's financial dispute and said his wish to marry the 29-year-old princess has not changed.

His lawyer revealed after the statement was issued that Komuro wants to enter negotiations to settle the dispute with a payment.

The former fiance of Komuro's mother also expressed his desire to enter negotiations, saying the planned marriage and the dispute were separate issues.

Komuro and Crown Prince Fumihito's eldest daughter met in 2012 as students at International Christian University in Tokyo and started dating.

The crown prince, the emperor's younger brother, has said he approves of the couple's marriage but suggested it has to be welcomed by a so-far skeptical public.

