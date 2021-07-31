Princess Mako's boyfriend considers working at U.S. law firm

Kei Komuro, the boyfriend of Princess Mako of Japan, is considering working at a law firm in New York, having graduated from law school there in May, according to sources close to the matter.

Komuro's planned marriage with the niece of Emperor Naruhito remains in limbo following reports that his mother is in a dispute with her former fiance over 4 million yen that he claims the mother owes him.

The 29-year-old Komuro, who previously worked at a Tokyo law firm as a paralegal, is believed to have taken the New York state bar examination earlier this week after graduating from Fordham University's law school with a Juris Doctor degree in May.

The result of the online exam is scheduled to be announced by mid-December, according to the sources.

Komuro started studying at the law school in August 2018 after his planned marriage with Princess Mako, 29, was abruptly delayed following reports of the financial dispute.

Komuro released a statement in April this year, seeking to correct what he said were misunderstandings among the public about his mother's financial status and said his wish to marry the princess has not changed.

His lawyer revealed after the statement was issued that Komuro wants to enter into negotiations to settle the dispute.

The former fiance of Komuro's mother also expressed his desire to enter negotiations, saying the planned marriage and the dispute were separate issues. But there has been no progress in efforts to settle the case since then.

Komuro and Crown Prince Fumihito's eldest daughter met in 2012 as students at International Christian University in Tokyo.

The crown prince, the emperor's younger brother, has said he approves of the couple's marriage but suggested it has to be welcomed by a so-far skeptical public.

© KYODO