Princess Mako's boyfriend considers working at U.S. law firm

Kei Komuro, the boyfriend of Princess Mako of Japan, is considering working at a law firm in New York, having graduated from law school there in May, according to sources close to the matter.
Komuro's planned marriage with the niece of Emperor Naruhito remains in limbo following reports that his mother is in a dispute with her former fiance over 4 million yen that he claims the mother owes him.
The 29-year-old Komuro, who previously worked at a Tokyo law firm as a paralegal, is believed to have taken the New York state bar examination earlier this week after graduating from Fordham University's law school with a Juris Doctor degree in May.
The result of the online exam is scheduled to be announced by mid-December, according to the sources.
Komuro started studying at the law school in August 2018 after his planned marriage with Princess Mako, 29, was abruptly delayed following reports of the financial dispute.
Komuro released a statement in April this year, seeking to correct what he said were misunderstandings among the public about his mother's financial status and said his wish to marry the princess has not changed.
His lawyer revealed after the statement was issued that Komuro wants to enter into negotiations to settle the dispute.
The former fiance of Komuro's mother also expressed his desire to enter negotiations, saying the planned marriage and the dispute were separate issues. But there has been no progress in efforts to settle the case since then.
Komuro and Crown Prince Fumihito's eldest daughter met in 2012 as students at International Christian University in Tokyo.
The crown prince, the emperor's younger brother, has said he approves of the couple's marriage but suggested it has to be welcomed by a so-far skeptical public.© KYODO
24 Comments
Abbey
Do we care !!
Cricky
Good for him, I hope she joins him there and they can be happy. There is nothing but grief for them here.
nonu6976
Totally agree - press would be in is face everyday - just leave him alone.
MASSWIPE
The crown prince, the emperor's younger brother, has said he approves of the couple's marriage but suggested it has to be welcomed by a so-far skeptical public.
Wait, so the Japanese public has veto power over marriages in the royal family? Doesn't seem that way to me. I wonder when or if the wall of taboos surrounding the Japanese royal family will ever crumble as they have in the case of the royal family in Britain. Queen Elizabeth's entire life story has been turned into a (planned) 60-episode Netflix series (The Crown) and it's been hugely entertaining to watch. Imagine if some production company in Japan was able to do that and depict people like Hirohito, Akihito, Naruhito, Masako, and the others in a drama carried by Netflix. It would be amazing and irresistible entertainment, perhaps enough to rival the countless Korean dramas currently available there.
Bungle
Nope, deflection. The “I would but can’t because of X greater power” excuse is as old as the hills.
Iron Lad
Awful news.
Prepare for more security leaks.
Yrral
He has no legal authority to work in America, the Princess has no legal rights either, it hard for an American to get a marriage visa for his fiancee
Numan
@Yrral
He could be sponsored by his law firm. Tons of foreigners some to the US for school and get jobs after graduating allowing them to stay. Just look at the tech industry. The princess could come on her own then get married in the US. Ones ability to get a visa also depends on the country they are from.
There are too many factors for you to know how it would play out.
Yrral
Numan,you have to depart the US ,when your school is finish,if not you are declared overstaying your visa,which bar entry into the US for 10 years,only an American citizen can sponsor his wife or fiancee,Japanese woman married to an American is guaranteed a 100 percent acceptance for a visa,the State department scrutunized most Russian visa application
shogun36
as opposed to what?
CaptDingleheimer
The princess and whatsisname should just go elope somewhere.
Who says she "can't" marry him because his mom owes some dude some loot?
Horsecrap.
Iron Lad
Another case of Prince whathisname, the ginger guy from England.
Oh royals.
Reckless
The momentum is gone. Time to move on.
Pukey2
If he can work and live successfully in the US, then stay there. Get away from the madness and that family.
Blacklabel
Yeah kinda find out if he actually passed the bar exam and if any firm wants to hire him first?
wanderlust
She'll get 100 million or so Yen when she marries and leaves the Royal Family, and he'll probably be on a decent salary with the family connections, so that they can easily pay off the mother's debts.
Ligger2
I wonder which New York law firms he has interviewed with, and have made him tentative offers.
Bar Exam results are announced in December.
Have Japanese journalists done any digging to check?
expat
...because foreign law firms and lawyers can't practice in Japan?
theResident
@Yrral. Shows how little you know about US immigration law/Visa entitlement, which varies WILDLY depending where you're from.
Good luck to them, will never happen but wouldn't it be great if she did a runner to be with him.
EvilBuddha
"You have to depart the US ,when your school is finish,if not you are declared overstaying your visa,which bar entry into the US for 10 years,only an American citizen can sponsor his wife or fiancee"
Incorrect on multiple counts.
Foreign students who have graduated from a US university are eligible to live and work in the US for one year under the OPT (Optional Practical Training). This is extensible by another 2 years if one has graduated in a STEM field. STEM grads or post-grads can live and work in the US for upto 3 years without a separate work related visa.
Not just an American citizen but also green card holders as well as folks with valid employment related visas can sponsor their wives and children for a visa.
Septim Dynasty
The funny fact is that the elite class of Japanese society (Komuro family here) struggles to pay with American insane college tuition. Komuro's mother whored herself out to pay for his college education in the US, while the Imperial family is stingy about giving money away (just around 1 million dollars). Meanwhile, Royals in Thailand, Brunei, Malaysia consider such an amount as a small fry without being worth a hassle to go stingy about.
Just let's sink that fact into your mind!
Iron Lad
Septim Dynasty
The elites of Japan are soo sooo stupid. Imagine having a country like Japan, but sending their smartest to study in the US. I guess that's why Japan is the smart being led by the dummies.
Jesus.
I'd rather send my kids to Moscow or Beijing or Berlin or Tokyo before setting in anywhere in Chicago.
garypen
Good. He'll be able to pay his mother's ex boyfriend the money he owes him.
Kentarogaijin
Good, bye bye !!..
Let Mako Sama in peace..