Princess Mako's wedding postponed until 2020

Japan's imperial palace announced Tuesday that Princess Mako's wedding will be postponed because of insufficient preparations, Japanese media reported, triggering speculation that the decision was related to criticism in tabloids of her fiance's family background.
Mako and her college classmate Kei Komuro, a commoner, announced their engagement last September. Mako is Emperor Akihito's oldest grandchild.
The Imperial Household Agency announced that the wedding, planned for November, will be delayed for two years, citing a lack of time for preparation, according to public broadcaster NHK and other media. A ceremony formalizing their engagement, planned for early March, was also postponed. No new dates were given.
The surprise announcement left many people puzzled. Agency official Takaharu Kachi told reporters that the decision was not related to tabloid magazine reports about disputes between Komuro's mother and her former partner over money she borrowed to cover her son's tuition and never paid back, the reports said.
The agency told The Associated Press that it had not made any announcement about a postponement, which was apparently only shared among Japanese press club members.
Mako said in a statement published by Japanese media, including the Mainichi newspaper, that the couple decided to postpone their wedding until 2020, a year after the emperor's abdication next year. The 84-year-old Akihito is to abdicate on April 30, 2019, with Crown Prince Naruhito taking the Chrysanthemum Throne the next day.
"We have come to realize the lack of time to make sufficient preparations for various events leading up to our marriage this autumn and our life afterwards," Mako wrote. "We believe that we have rushed various things too much."
The palace requested 150 million yen ($1.4 million) as part of its fiscal 2018 budget to cover the costs when she leaves the royal family. Under the imperial household law, female members lose their royal status when they marry a commoner.
Mako said the couple wishes to think about marriage more deeply and concretely and give more time to prepare for their marriage and life together afterward. She said Akihito and his wife, Empress Michiko, expressed respect for their decision when she reported it to them.
Yubaru
More BS from the IHA. Let these two young one's start their lives together!
MarkX
Sounds like Mr. Komuro was a little too common for the Imperial Household. The gossip magazines were working overtime digging up dirt about him and his family. Perhaps in a few months, the princess will decide to move abroad to study for a while, and then the wedding will be quietly cancelled.
Disillusioned
A two year postponement is not a little thing. There is a lot more to this. I suspect it has to do with her marrying a commoner and they are hoping she’ll change her mind and marry her cousin.
sensei258
The TV news said it was too close to the emperor's abdication
quercetum
They need more time to plan for a wedding especially with a long list of VIPs and their schedules. Pretty convincing if you ask me.
What is her monthly pocket money? Does she get more money by remaining imperial until 2020?
MarkX
Japanese news reported, father committed suicide, mother has history of not repaying loans. When they got engaged, father's estranged family came back into the picture. All of these things seem unsightly for the IHA. Not sure is she wants to back out, or if they are hoping she will give it up and find someone else, perhaps with a better background!
thepersoniamnow
Poor guys, their wedding must be torture.
Ha, ha,f of the weddings I’ve been to here was torture for months for at least either the husband or wife.
sensei258
Thanks Mark, that says it all.
ultradork
Yawn. Except for the fact that they waste my taxes, I tire of the endless fawning over these royals.
quercetum
The mother apparently was engaged and later broke off the engagement to a man who demanded payment of his 4 million yen loan to her that was used for Komuro’s education. She claims it was a gift. There must have been a diamond ring in there too somewhere. Wonder if that was returned.
Could this be karma coming back to bite her in her son’s engagement postponed and later canceled?
Strangerland
Yeah! That or one of the infinite number of other possibilities.
Himajin
The mother seems to be a piece of work. I read some weird stuff about her last year, something about trying to become an astrologist, and that she's very odd and difficult to get along with. I don't remember all of it, but I do remember thinking that it doesn't seem like a good match.
I hope the postponement is the beginning of backing out of the marriage.
quercetum
The mill has the maternal grandfather a Korean and Komuro went to a Canadian International School where many students of Korean descent are enrolled.
Nero Archangel
But silence from the boy, what he says doesn't matter. LoL
Aly Rustom
They should just elope, move to Hawaii, and renounce their Japanese citizenship. Lets see the IHA get their knickers in a bunch over that!
Cricky
Buracratic involvment in personal lives, that's not fair at all. These people are prisoners of a self serving system that justifies its self brutally controlling human beings.
nedotjp
Tokyo 2020 Olympics, on the hush.. they have a slot, as a new event.
Mizuame
Pushing ahead quickly and enthusiastically with the marriage would have been the best thing for everyone concerned.
BurakuminDes
@quercetum
That shouldnt be an issue really - in the minds of sane people anyway. The current Emperor confirmed that the Japanese royals have Korean ancestors.
browny1
Yes nedotjp - cynically I thought the same.
First let some recent -ive news die down and then re-schedule as part of the Big 2020 year.
Which coincidentally happens to be Abe Inc's next big do or die year.
What better bread, nay cake for the masses, than a Royal Wedding and the Olympic Circus all rolled into one glorious year. The people will be so happy with the status quo, they won't even consider voting against the regime.
Could be wrong, but it's definitely a political bonanza.
quercetum
@quercetum
Not an issue at all. The thing is wouldn’t you do the background checks before you announced the engagement? To allow a public announcement without a check by the IHA seems unlikely.
Reckless
Hey I am married but acailable for Her Highness. Those gossip rags would have to publish 20 volumes to cover all my misdeeds.
BurakuminDes
@ quercetum - Yeah, just people in the Japanese rumour mill (tabloids, online and others) doing what they do best - being vultures, morally and ethically bankrupt!
cucashopboy
They need more time to plan for a wedding especially with a long list of VIPs and their schedules. Pretty convincing if you ask me.
quercetum - not to me. The most high-profile royal wedding in recent years was Wiilam and Kate, a much much bigger event, and it was less than a year between the announcement of the engagement and the wedding.
Although the private lives of Mako and Kei are none of our business, it rankles being fed a line by the IHA with a very strong whiff of BS.
papigiulio
So? the mom had issues. Not him. He is going to marry Mako, not his mother. What is this, 1920?
Kniknaknokkaer
These are things called real life problems, things that she will have to live/deal with once she loses her royal status, so just let them get on with it.
cleo
It seems unlikely the IHA would announce the engagement in the first place until after they had fully vetted the potential partner (wth him being quietly paid off if found to be 'unsuitable'), or that they would announce even a provisional date for the wedding without taking into account all the petty ceremonies that (apparently) have to be got through.
Sounds to me that the couple themselves are having second thoughts.
I don't read the gossip mags so I have no idea what kind of 'dirt' they might have dug up about Komuro's family. Maybe he's the one with cold feet, after a taste of what it's like in the limelight.
Pity, they seem such a nice couple.
okochat
I smell a rat.
Just wait when the olympics are underway, they will announce "they broke up" due to an "emperial misunderstanding with the Kei Komuro's family"
this is just a slow break up.Poor guy.
Schopenhauer
It is difficult the royal family wins popularity and respect in the future as is enjoyed by the current emperor and the empress after their retirement.