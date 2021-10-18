Princess Mako visits palace for her last imperial rite

Princess Mako on Sunday visited the Imperial Palace to attend an annual ritual ceremony, her last as an imperial family member as she is scheduled to marry her fiance later this month.
Princess Mako, 29, whose fiance Kei Komuro returned from the United States last month, entered the palace by car with her younger sister, Princess Kako. Sitting side by side in the back seat, the princesses opened the window to wave with a smile at people who had gathered along the road in the rain.
Komuro, 30, who left for New York in August 2018 to study at Fordham University's law school, is expected to see Princess Mako in person for the first time in more than three years on Monday, when they meet her parents at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo before the planned marriage on Oct 26.
After the couple registers the marriage, the princess, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, will move out of the estate the same day. They are set to start a new life in the United States.
The marriage had been put on hold for a long time due to an unresolved financial dispute involving Komuro's mother.
The rite the princess attended with other imperial family members at Kashikodokoro, a shrine dedicated to the Shinto sun goddess Amaterasu, at the palace is called Kannamesai, which offers the year's new rice harvest.
On Tuesday, the princess will make a private visit to the Imperial Palace Sanctuaries, which include Kashikodokoro and enshrine the family's ancestors.
She will then meet the emperor and empress on Friday to report about her plans to marry Komuro.
Their wedding was initially scheduled for Nov 4, 2018, but the Imperial Household Agency announced in February the same year the postponement of ritual ceremonies following media reports detailing the financial trouble between Komuro's mother and her former fiance.
Earlier this month, the agency said the princess is scheduled to marry on Oct 26 and will hold a press conference with Komuro later in the day, the first since the trouble was revealed.
When the schedule was officially announced, the agency disclosed the princess had been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder caused by what she described as psychological abuse the couple and their families received in connection with the marriage.© KYODO
noriahojanen
Unless the obsolete law of succession is revised, the Imperial House and its capacity for public duties will shrink, cease to exist as its female members leave for a marriage and older members pass away. Republicanism is unpopular and virtually non-existent among Japanese people.
Meiyouwenti
It’s amazing that the engaged couple haven’t seen each other for a full three years.
Yrral
I hope she contacted immigration, US immigration official are very intrusive,and what status do she have to migrate to the US, you cannot decide on your own to move to the US without first visiting a Consular official
Cricky
If America said no that would be embarrassing. Hope he, as a new lawyer has organised the paperwork.
shogun36
Can’t wait for 10/26.
Or 10/27, the next day all the news gets out I guess.
Then we no longer have to hear about all of this.
theResident
@Yrall: What is your obsession with his/her immigration status?
Being citizens of Japan, the E2 visa comes to play. You don't think they've sorted this out? Leave them alone.
TorafusuTorasan
@Larry--considering that royal family members for decades have done extended study abroad stints in their uni days, despite not having regular passports or even last names according to commenters on related threads, you would think the visa process for Ms. Mako Komuro is going to be simple, negating the need for support staff that she must have relied on until now.
Tom San
Oh, well. At least Komura lost the pony-tail.
xamurai
I have this weird feeling that Mako just can't wait to be out of the Imperial household.
zichi
xamurai
That is probably not true. Sadness and a little regrets leaving her family which she has known all of their life. But she can return to visit them anytime she wants. But married life demands it, and the Japanese imperial system also demands it. Unlike, in the UK she would remain a part of the imperial family.
GdTokyo
Um, future husband is a lawyer. She will be a FORMER member of the Imperial Family. Yeah, I think they have this riddle figured out, thanks.
u_s__reamer
Three long years can make the heart grow fonder, or maybe not. Still, "absence" is no longer what it used to be in today's internet-connected world.
Mr Kipling
Mr Komuro was shown on TV this morning sporting a very dandy haircut. No more ponytail manbun thingy.
shogun36
Too bad. It was the only thing keeping this story, remotely interesting.
Belrick
Personally I'd like to see her turn around and call the whole relationship off and remain a princess.
noriahojanen
Under the current legal arrangement, Princess Mako technically can never return to the House as a royal member once leaving the house to become a private citizen. She will probably use Komuro as her surname while dropping "Princess" title. Mako won't be able to engage any public duties in royal capacity.
I opt for reforms so that she would remain and work within the House despite her "troublesome" to-be husband. Considering her popularity, it's a big loss for the family and the state as well.
Besides the Mako problem, the current rule of "males of paternal linage only" succession is outdated and incapable of dealing with some life contingencies. Would it possible for Mako to come back if she gets divorced young? What if Prince Hisahito claims that he wants to leave the House? What if he doesn't want to get married? What if he wants to get married to the same sex partner? What if he or his partner are infertile with no chance of direct (male!) biological offspring? The current rule doesn't take any of these crisis scenarios into account. Many are still hesitant to discuss the issue while radical rightwing royalists may condemn it, accusing people of lèse-majesté (no such law exists in Japan!).
zichi
noriahojanen
I did not deny that but she will still be able to visit her family members. Still has a father, mother, sister, other relatives. She is not excluded from their lives. She can write, text, email, whatever. She is leaving the imperial household, not her family.
noriahojanen
Yes of course, I agree that, too. It's supposed to be. I was talking more about the marriage impact on her status as a public figure. Her contributions to public duties would be enormous, and reliving to her young bother Hisahito if she should be able to stay as a royal member and possible successor following his father, Crown Prince.
Anyway I wish her good luck, quite sincerely. Her life will change considerably; leaving the house and leaving Japan as well. Not yet fully recovering from mental health problems, Mako together with Kei should take baby steps to move on.
asiafriend
Tell me again the trouble with intrusive immigration officials? That is their job. If one is allowed to enter the country as per immigration regulations, there will be no problem. If the questions are not asked by immigration, then the questions will never be asked once the people are in the country. Over 12 million illegals immigrants can tell you this, if you can find them.