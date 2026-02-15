Japanese public housing tenants' nationality data to be gathered

Japan's land ministry has recently asked municipalities to gather information on the nationality and residency status of foreign tenants moving into public housing, to help ensure community rules are understood and evacuation instructions conveyed effectively during disasters.

Some local governments already collect this information, but the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is calling for implementation nationwide as part of the central government's broader foreigner policy compiled in January.

According to a notice dated Feb 10, local governments will confirm the required details using copies of certificates of residence or similar documents submitted by foreigners when they apply for public housing.

The notice also states that suitable emergency contacts are those who can communicate fluently in Japanese, and that foreign tenants unable to provide such contacts on their own should be referred to housing support organizations, it said.

As collecting nationality information will require changes to local ordinances or rules, the start of implementation is expected to vary by municipality.

The ministry has also called on municipalities to consider gathering information on the nationalities of existing foreign tenants where feasible.

The move forms part of a policy package compiled in January by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government to tighten rules for foreigners and promote social cohesion, citing the need to address public unease over illegal activities and abuse of the social welfare and other systems.

© KYODO