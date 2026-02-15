 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A public housing block of apartments in Tokyo Image: iStock/Masaaki Ohashi
national

Japanese public housing tenants' nationality data to be gathered

10 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's land ministry has recently asked municipalities to gather information on the nationality and residency status of foreign tenants moving into public housing, to help ensure community rules are understood and evacuation instructions conveyed effectively during disasters.

Some local governments already collect this information, but the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is calling for implementation nationwide as part of the central government's broader foreigner policy compiled in January.

According to a notice dated Feb 10, local governments will confirm the required details using copies of certificates of residence or similar documents submitted by foreigners when they apply for public housing.

The notice also states that suitable emergency contacts are those who can communicate fluently in Japanese, and that foreign tenants unable to provide such contacts on their own should be referred to housing support organizations, it said.

As collecting nationality information will require changes to local ordinances or rules, the start of implementation is expected to vary by municipality.

The ministry has also called on municipalities to consider gathering information on the nationalities of existing foreign tenants where feasible.

The move forms part of a policy package compiled in January by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government to tighten rules for foreigners and promote social cohesion, citing the need to address public unease over illegal activities and abuse of the social welfare and other systems.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Taste of Yamagata with The Hidden Japan

Journey north to Yamagata Prefecture with The Hidden Japan to experience its rich culture and history through its people and food.

Read More

10 Comments
Login to comment

Here comes big brother!

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

If this helps those who can not speak Japanese fluently in times of natural disasters and emergencies, then it's a good thing. It may save lives.

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

Quite a stupid move, as nationality often isn't an indicator of language ability. Lots of Chinese speak neither Mandarin or Cantonese. Plenty of non-Hindi or English speaking Indians exist. By nationality, will English be deemed fit as language support for a monoglot Québécois? German for an Italian speaking Swiss? etc., etc.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

This data should be mandatory anyways. It's "public housing" which obviously means the costs are shouldered by the taxpayers. The real problem is that this data hasn't been carefully collected to begin with, especially residence status. The government is expected to do its due diligence to ensure fiscal responsibility.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

And here it comes,the first step of xenophobic rules that will be implemented to us foreigners and visible minorities.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

You will be evacuated or your right to stay will be revoked!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

William77 Today 07:17 am JST

And here it comes,the first step of xenophobic rules that will be implemented to us foreigners and visible minorities.

xenophobic = a term used by foreigners who want all the benefits paid for by Japanese taxpayers but don't want to follow the rules and regulations of Japanese society.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

For anyone that believes this is for the purpose of ensuring safety and to help foreign residents I’ve got a bridge to sell you.

UR buildings already display signs in multiple languages as well as their handbooks.

This is the first step in ensuring there is a cap on and further reason to deny foreign born residents access to public housing.

For anyone already residing in one I’d be vigilant come renewal time that you may be asked to leave.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Calling it public housing is misleading. It’s UR. Some people who live in those Danchi’s are on welfare but anyone can live in those places regardless of economic status or income.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

OssanAmericaToday  07:01 am JST

If this helps those who can not speak Japanese fluently in times of natural disasters and emergencies, then it's a good thing. It may save lives

The March back to the 1930s begins.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog