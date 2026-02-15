Japanese public housing tenants' nationality data to be gathered

Japan's land ministry has recently asked municipalities to gather information on the nationality and residency status of foreign tenants moving into public housing, to help ensure community rules are understood and evacuation instructions conveyed effectively during disasters.
Some local governments already collect this information, but the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is calling for implementation nationwide as part of the central government's broader foreigner policy compiled in January.
According to a notice dated Feb 10, local governments will confirm the required details using copies of certificates of residence or similar documents submitted by foreigners when they apply for public housing.
The notice also states that suitable emergency contacts are those who can communicate fluently in Japanese, and that foreign tenants unable to provide such contacts on their own should be referred to housing support organizations, it said.
As collecting nationality information will require changes to local ordinances or rules, the start of implementation is expected to vary by municipality.
The ministry has also called on municipalities to consider gathering information on the nationalities of existing foreign tenants where feasible.
The move forms part of a policy package compiled in January by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government to tighten rules for foreigners and promote social cohesion, citing the need to address public unease over illegal activities and abuse of the social welfare and other systems.© KYODO
Sanjinosebleed
Here comes big brother!
OssanAmerica
If this helps those who can not speak Japanese fluently in times of natural disasters and emergencies, then it's a good thing. It may save lives.
Mickelicious
Quite a stupid move, as nationality often isn't an indicator of language ability. Lots of Chinese speak neither Mandarin or Cantonese. Plenty of non-Hindi or English speaking Indians exist. By nationality, will English be deemed fit as language support for a monoglot Québécois? German for an Italian speaking Swiss? etc., etc.
Hervé L'Eisa
This data should be mandatory anyways. It's "public housing" which obviously means the costs are shouldered by the taxpayers. The real problem is that this data hasn't been carefully collected to begin with, especially residence status. The government is expected to do its due diligence to ensure fiscal responsibility.
William77
And here it comes,the first step of xenophobic rules that will be implemented to us foreigners and visible minorities.
kurisupisu
You will be evacuated or your right to stay will be revoked!
Wesley
xenophobic = a term used by foreigners who want all the benefits paid for by Japanese taxpayers but don't want to follow the rules and regulations of Japanese society.
Ebisugaoka
For anyone that believes this is for the purpose of ensuring safety and to help foreign residents I’ve got a bridge to sell you.
UR buildings already display signs in multiple languages as well as their handbooks.
This is the first step in ensuring there is a cap on and further reason to deny foreign born residents access to public housing.
For anyone already residing in one I’d be vigilant come renewal time that you may be asked to leave.
Gaijinjland
Calling it public housing is misleading. It’s UR. Some people who live in those Danchi’s are on welfare but anyone can live in those places regardless of economic status or income.
Spitfire
OssanAmericaToday 07:01 am JST
The March back to the 1930s begins.