national

Japanese quake shock absorber maker admits data fabrication

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese shock absorber maker KYB Corp said Tuesday it fabricated quality data for seismic absorption and control devices installed in nearly 1,000 buildings across the quake-prone country.

The revelation follows admissions of data fabrication by other major manufacturers including Nissan Motor Co and Kobe Steel Ltd that have raised questions about the quality of Japanese products.

KYB, which mainly manufactures shock absorbers used in cars and trains, operates in 24 countries, according to its website. It has the biggest share in the domestic market for oil dampers used in buildings to absorb or control quake shocks.

KYB said it is highly likely that data for two types of oil dampers were fabricated between January 2003 and last September, affecting apartment, hospital and government office buildings.

The Tokyo-based company said it will replace the affected devices.

The infrastructure ministry denied there was a risk that the affected buildings could collapse, even if they are hit by an earthquake at the top of Japan's seismic intensity scale.

The ministry said it plans to order 88 makers of quake absorption devices in Japan to report by year-end whether similar misconduct occurred.

KYB, established in 1919, logged group sales of 392.39 billion yen for the year ended March, with more than half booked abroad.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Wow, since 2003! Going for the world record. Lying and falsifying reports ...again!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Unbelievable! Japan’s reputation for quality has pretty much been shot away by these serial fraudsters fiddling the data in company after company.

There are undoubtedly many companies who are honest, but perception is everything and reputation is shaped by perception.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Template for press conference:

”Sorry bla-bla-bla internal investigation bla-bla-bla”

bow at 90 degrees

0 ( +0 / -0 )

しかたないね

0 ( +0 / -0 )

