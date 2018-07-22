Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese researchers use AI to identify early-stage stomach cancer

0 Comments
TOKYO

Two Japanese national research institutes said Saturday they have succeeded in using artificial intelligence to identify early-stage stomach cancer with high accuracy.

According to Riken and the National Cancer Center, it took AI only 0.004 second to judge whether an endoscopic image showed stomach cancer in the early stages or normal stomach tissue. AI correctly detected cancer in 80 percent of cancer images, while the accuracy rate was 95 percent in correctly judging normal tissue.

The accuracy rates were as high as those of veteran doctors, the institutes said, adding that they will aim to put AI into practical use as a device supporting doctors in making diagnoses.

Stomach cancer causes few symptoms and is often found only after it becomes advanced. When it is in the early stages, the cancer is difficult to be distinguished from inflammation, even by a specialist physician.

A team of researchers at the institutes prepared 100 endoscopic images of early-stage stomach cancer and 100 images of normal stomach tissue for testing how AI spots cancer, through a method known as deep learning.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo