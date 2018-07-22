Japanese researchers use AI to identify early-stage stomach cancer

Two Japanese national research institutes said Saturday they have succeeded in using artificial intelligence to identify early-stage stomach cancer with high accuracy.

According to Riken and the National Cancer Center, it took AI only 0.004 second to judge whether an endoscopic image showed stomach cancer in the early stages or normal stomach tissue. AI correctly detected cancer in 80 percent of cancer images, while the accuracy rate was 95 percent in correctly judging normal tissue.

The accuracy rates were as high as those of veteran doctors, the institutes said, adding that they will aim to put AI into practical use as a device supporting doctors in making diagnoses.

Stomach cancer causes few symptoms and is often found only after it becomes advanced. When it is in the early stages, the cancer is difficult to be distinguished from inflammation, even by a specialist physician.

A team of researchers at the institutes prepared 100 endoscopic images of early-stage stomach cancer and 100 images of normal stomach tissue for testing how AI spots cancer, through a method known as deep learning.

© KYODO