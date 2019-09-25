Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This photo provided by NASA shows a unmanned rocket carrying the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's supply vessel is launched off from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan on Tuesday,
Japanese rocket blasts off with batteries for space station

A Japanese supply ship rocketed toward the International Space Station on Tuesday, two weeks after a launch pad fire halted the first countdown.

Japanese officials traced the fire to static electricity and oxygen propellant, and corrected the problem.

The 4-ton shipment should arrive at the space station Saturday. Spacewalking astronauts will install the six new lithium-ion batteries later this year, replacing old-style batteries. The cargo ship is named Kounotori, Japanese for white stork.

The Japanese Space Agency is one of several organizations making periodic station deliveries. Russia sends up supplies, as do SpaceX and Northrop Grumman on NASA's behalf.

Russia, meanwhile, plans to launch three astronauts to the space station Wednesday, including the first person from the United Arab Emirates bound for orbit.

Once again Japan demonstrates its great progressive diplomacy working collaboratively in this venture with other nations : Russia, US and the UE.

Japan is truly the only Asian country that contributes with cutting edge technology and elegant statesmanship.

