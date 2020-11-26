Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese sake master brewer on BBC's 2020 list of 100 women

0 Comments
LONDON

A sake master brewer in Japan was selected as one of the 100 "inspiring and influential women" around the world by the BBC, in an annual list published by the British broadcaster.

Miho Imada, 59, heads her family business Imada Sake Brewery Co. in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan. She is one of the few female master brewers in the country, which historically forbid women to enter breweries for hundreds of years.

"I was surprised to be selected, but it made me realize that there are people abroad who are interested in Japanese sake," she said following the announcement. "This is a chance for the world to become more familiar with sake."

In 1994, she began working under the then-master brewer at the family brewery and eventually developed the junmai-ginjo sake -- made out of highly polished rice with no alcohol added -- named "Fukucho" from the locally grown "Hattanso" brand of rice, according to a booklet published last year by her alma mater Meiji University.

This year, Fukucho was among the gold medal recipients for the second straight year in the "junmai" category in the "Kura Master" sake contest in France. The product previously won the highest platinum medal at the same event.

In 2019, Imada appeared in the Japanese documentary film "Kampai! Sake Sisters," which also featured two other women working in the sake industry.

The BBC list also includes Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 35, who became the world's youngest serving premier when she assumed the post in December last year, as well as actress and climate activist Jane Fonda and Agnes Chow, a 23-year-old pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo