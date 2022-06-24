Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese scholar develops disaster-friendly sanitary goods dispenser

0 Comments
OSAKA

A Japanese scholar has developed a sanitary pad and tampon dispenser made of cardboard that can be easily installed in public toilets, after learning some women are reluctant to receive free hygiene goods from local governments.

The flat-pack and easy-to-assemble dispensers could also be used in evacuation centers in the event of a disaster, with the creator, Eri Sugita -- an associate professor of international cooperation studies at Osaka University -- saying it can be used by "all who need it."

Some local governments in Japan have started distributing free pads and tampons after the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the issue of "period poverty," or difficulty in buying menstrual products due to poverty.

However, some women are reluctant to ask for the products as the process often involves a public servant distributing them over a counter. "I wanted to allow women discretion and make the products available in private rooms," said Sugita.

Menstruation is almost a taboo topic at work or school, and when a woman buys a sanitary product at a convenience store, the clerk puts it in a nontransparent paper bag so that others cannot see it.

About 140 of the dispensers, bearing the message "Take one please" in English and Japanese, have been installed in toilets on the campuses of the state-run university in western Japan.

In an on-campus survey, students commented that they were glad they could receive the product "out of the public eye" and that it was helpful if they had suddenly started menstruating.

The dispenser consists of three vertical boxes each containing two types of napkin and a tampon, which can be received from the bottom outlet without the user having to touch the surrounding area.

It is environmentally and disaster friendly as it does not require tools or electricity to install or use and it can be disposed of as recyclable waste.

The dispenser provides tampons even though the vast majority of women use pads in Japan, with a 2014 online survey by job information provider Mynavi Corp. involving 143 working women aged between 22 and 34 showing 90.9 percent using pads only.

"Tampon use is common in some countries, and we will provide tampons from the perspective of multicultural coexistence," Osaka University said when it released a press release on the dispenser in February.

The same month, the Japanese government conducted a survey on period poverty for the first time.

The online survey of 3,000 women between the ages of 18 and 49 showed that 8.1 percent had experienced difficulties acquiring sanitary products since around February 2020 when the spread of COVID-19 began to accelerate and weigh on the country's economy.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo