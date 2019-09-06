Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The bones were of the biggest dinosaur ever unearthed in Japan. Photo: AFP
national

Japanese scientists find bones of new dinosaur species

1 Comment
By Behrouz MEHRI
TOKYO

Japanese scientists have identified a new species of dinosaur from a nearly complete skeleton that was the largest ever discovered in the country, measuring eight metes long.

After analyzing hundreds of bones dating back 72 million years, the team led by Hokkaido University concluded the skeleton once belonged to a new species of hadrosaurid dinosaur, a herbivorous beast that roamed the Earth in the late Cretaceous period.

A partial tail was first found in northern Japan in 2013 and later excavations revealed the entire skeleton.

The team named the dinosaur "Kamuysaurus japonicus," which means "Japanese dragon god," according to a statement issued by the university.

They believe the dinosaur was an adult aged nine years old and would have weighed either four tonnes or 5.3 tonnes -- depending on whether it walked on two legs or four.

The discovery was published in British peer-reviewed journal "Scientific Reports".

"The fact a new dinosaur was discovered in Japan means there was once an independent world of dinosaurs in Japan or in East Asia, and an independent evolution process," said team leader Yoshitsugu Kobayashi.

Kamuysaurus japonicus probably lived in coastal areas, a rare habitat for dinosaurs at that time and the fossils also provide valuable insights into their environment.

"It is rare that a dinosaur (skeleton) in this state of preservation is discovered in East Asia," Kobayashi told AFP.

"As Japan has lots of marine deposits, more dinosaurs are expected to be unearthed in the future," he said.

The research raises the possibility that some species of dinosaurs "preferred to inhabit areas near the ocean, suggesting the coastline environment was an important factor in the diversification" of the dinosaurs in their early evolution, the university said.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Always love it when a dinosaur turns up.

I reckon it ran on two legs but ate and foraged on two. But don't listen to me, I have no qualifications to opine on this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 36, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Families

6 Tips For Staying Fit With A Baby in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

Odori Park

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Empowering Curly-Haired Women With Kiyoko Matsuzawa

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top Things to Do in Mie Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog