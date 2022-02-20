Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese ship carrying luxury cars ablaze in Atlantic

2 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese-operated ship carrying thousands of vehicles, including German luxury cars, remains adrift in the Atlantic Ocean after it caught fire Wednesday, the vessel's operator said Saturday.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd, the operator of the Felicity Ace, said all 22 crew members aboard the ship have been safely evacuated to a nearby island.

The vessel is reportedly still adrift near the Azores in Portugal as firefighting efforts continue. It is carrying about 4,000 cars, including Porsches and other vehicles made by Germany's Volkswagen Group.

According to Mitsui O.S.K Lines, the fire was first reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday local time as it was en route from Germany to the United States. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

No oil leakage has been observed, with a warship dispatched by the Portuguese Navy on standby and monitoring the situation, the operator said.

The crew was transported by helicopter to the nearest island in the Azores and are all in good health, it added.

A spokesperson for an incident response team established by Mitsui O.S.K Lines, and others, said the team would work with local authorities to handle the emergency.

The Panama-flagged car carrier was built in 2005 and is around 200 meters long. It has a gross tonnage of about 60,000 and a carrying capacity of 17,738 tons.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

That's like, billions of dollars burning in the middle of the sea. Some people are going to have an extremely bad day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Ship fires happen. Hope all aboard are safe. The vessel and cargo are insured. May or may not be human error, the investigators and adjusters will determine the facts in due course.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

OssanAmerica

articles states the crew were rescued and safe. Carrying expensive luxury cars. Many were waiting for their deliveries.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Way To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese School Lunches: More Than Just a Meal

Savvy Tokyo

What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

GaijinPot Blog

Staying Vegan and Vegetarian in Japan While on a Budget

GaijinPot Blog

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

GaijinPot Blog