Japanese ship-mounted railgun successfully hits target in test

Photo taken in June shows a ship-mounted railgun that was used in a live-fire test in the Pacific Ocean off Chiba Prefecture in eastern Japan.

Japan said its ship-mounted electromagnetic railgun has successfully hit a target vessel during a recent test, a key step toward future deployment of the next-generation weapon capable of shooting projectiles at an extremely high speed.

The Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency posted on social media earlier this month that a railgun installed on the Maritime Self-Defense Force test ship Asuka "succeeded in long-range shooting" at a target ship. The post also included four photos of the vessel and weapon.

An official from the Japanese Defense Ministry's procurement arm said the live-fire tests were conducted from early June to early July in the Pacific Ocean off Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and in waters near Hachijo Island, about 300 kilometers south of the capital.

The agency added that further details will be released at a symposium to be held in Tokyo in November.

In October 2023, the agency announced that it had carried out "the world's first-ever maritime firing test of a railgun" and said it would aim to put the cutting-edge weapons to "early practical use" to defend Japanese vessels "from threats in the air and at sea."

Railguns can launch projectiles at a much faster speed than conventional weapons, giving them greater penetration power and range. They are considered a potential tool to be used in the defense of Japan, countering China's maritime assertiveness and North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

According to the agency, a prototype railgun recorded a projectile launch speed of about 2.3 km per second, nearly seven times the speed of sound. As railguns use electricity instead of explosive force, their projectiles are considered more durable and safer to store.

The Defense Ministry began earmarking funds for basic research on railgun development in fiscal 2016. In May last year, it signed a document on technological cooperation on the weapon with France and Germany.

It has been reported that China is also advancing its development of railguns, while the U.S. military has shelved its program due to technical issues.

© KYODO