Forcing children to sit 'seiza' style to be recognized as punishment under new law

A welfare ministry panel said Tuesday that forcing children to sit extensively in the formal Japanese style known as seiza will be recognized as a morally unacceptable form of punishment under a new law that will enter into force next April.
The panel has been compiling guidelines following revision of the child abuse prevention law in June in response to a number of fatal cases in which parents or guardians physically abused children in the process of disciplining them.
The seiza style -- in which a person kneels on the floor and sits back resting their buttocks on their heels with the tops of their feet flat on the floor -- is a traditional way of sitting on Japanese tatami mats, often practiced at formal ceremonies or when visiting temples, but it can be painful if continued for too long.
Under the new guidelines "punishments that inflict bodily pain or cause uneasiness" will be discouraged, regardless of how light they are or whether the parents believe them to be disciplinary.
Along with enforcing seiza for a long time, the guidelines also list beating or bottom spanking for such reasons as children failing to do homework as unacceptable punishments.
In March 2018, 5-year-old Yua Funato died in Tokyo's Meguro Ward despite desperate pleas for her parents to stop mistreating her.
Her stepfather, Yudai Funato, told a court he started assaulting Yua out of frustration over his unsuccessful attempts to discipline her. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison in October for physical abuse and neglect.
But the new law enacted in the wake of that case sets no penalties for offenders, and there is a debate over whether Japan should maintain a civil code provision that grants the custodians' right to discipline their children.© KYODO
This has been "outlawed" in many school districts down here for at least a decade!
School's were forced to get parental permission to get children being "punished" for what ever offense, to allow the schools to have the kids kneel like this.
It IS painful, and yet there are plenty that look at it as a part of the Japanese culture and everyone should be doing it!
If you have to physically punish your child for failure to complete or do their homework, you should not be a parent in the first place!
Physical punishments reinforce the "bullying" that goes on in society!
My kids (they are below 6 years old) love to seat that way. I for myself... can't seat for more than 1 minute lol.
My kids sit in seiza on their own behest. It’s nothing I’ve ever even told them to do.
It’s pretty Japanese.
But the new law enacted in the wake of that case sets no penalties for offenders,
Japan in a nutshell: form over substance.
It seems that the posters whose kids voluntarily sit seiza missed this:
*forcing** children to sit extensively in the formal Japanese style known as seiza will be recognized as a morally unacceptable form of punishment *
Are you claiming that sitting seiza for extensive periods is not painful? This is an honest question because I’m not seeing the points you are trying to make.
Just because kids do it on their own, is different from being forced into it. It is painful to be forced to sit like that for 30 minutes or more.
I have personally seen kids be forced to sit in a seiza position for well over 2 hours, it's brutal. They loose pretty much all feeling in their legs and they need assistance in getting up because their legs are like two pieces of dead meat!
It's right to outlaw it as it IS corporal punishment!
I didn't miss it. But for westerners who may not know Japan as intimately as some of us, they may not realize that this is something that happens regularly, and is not only a forced position.
I can do it pretty much indefinitely myself. It hurts when I stand up, because I'm old and my knees tighten up if I've been sitting in seiza for a long time.
My kids are not feeling pain when they do it - they are kids who don't do anything painful willingly. They just do it because that's what they do - they've grown up seeing others doing it, and they do it naturally without thought.