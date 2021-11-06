Japanese snow crab fetches ¥800,000 at auction

A snow crab fetched 800,000 yen at a fishing port auction in Fukui Prefecture on Saturday, as the fishing season began the same day in the Sea of Japan for the winter delicacy.
The price was a record for a prime male crab marketed by the prefectural government under the "Kiwami" brand. The successful bidder, a local restaurant owner, said he purchased the crab so he could welcome customers with his "head held high."
"The novel coronavirus (pandemic) has finally settled down," Toshiaki Nakamura said in the town of Echizen. "I want people to know that restaurants are doing OK."
Since 2015, Fukui authorities have been selling a tiny portion of locally caught snow crabs as Kiwami, after carefully selecting the crustaceans that meet criteria for the brand, including weight and a symmetric appearance.
In the year ended in March, 67 snow crabs, or 0.04 percent of the total catch, were certified as Kiwami crabs.© KYODO
5 Comments
Good
Purchaser has 8 kids.
itsonlyrocknroll
Never had the pleasure of tasted one.
I guess at ¥800,000, the majority of Japans population are in the same boat.
Just save the photo and dribble.
Peter Neil
I used to know someone who actually believed the news that people paid these amounts for melons, tuna and snow crab, etc.
Kentarogaijin
Their country..
Their culture..
Their customs..
Their money..
Their Crabs..
Like it or not, get used to it..
ONLY IN JAPAN !!..
diagonalslip
what happened to the other 167,433 'uncertified' crabs.... and do they taste any different?