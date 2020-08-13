Japanese social conformity behind wearing of face masks

Conforming to social norms is the primary motive for Japanese people wearing face masks during the novel coronavirus pandemic, survey results recently showed, dismissing the oft-touted reason that wearers are putting them on to protect themselves and others.
A team of psychologists led by Kazuya Nakayachi, a Doshisha University professor, surveyed 1,000 people about the wearing of masks and its efficacy based on a five-point rating scale, and found that the top reason for wearing masks was because everyone else was doing so.
With its findings, the team urged public health policymakers to "consider social motivations when implementing public strategies" to fight the virus.
In the online Likert-scale survey, participants responded from one for "not at all" to five for "very much" to determine how strongly various motives would drive them to wear masks.
The strength of correlation was then converted into a numerical scale of zero to one, with zero indicating no correlation.
The respondents were recruited to reflect Japan's general population distribution in terms of sex, age and area of residence
In the survey, conforming to other people's behavior had the highest correlation scale of 0.44, while relieving anxiety was second at 0.16.
Protecting wearers from being infected and preventing them from infecting others, as suggested by the World Health Organization, was near zero, showing almost no correlation with the decision to wear a mask.
While masks have become widely established as a form of etiquette in Japan, there are still some measures under the government's call for a "new lifestyle" in the coronavirus era that the public are unaware of.
Nakayachi said building pressure to conform is an effective way for policymakers to prompt people to act favorably. But he also warned against overdoing it and building a "society that is constrictive and under surveillance."
The study was published in Frontiers in Psychology, a specialized journal based in Switzerland.© KYODO
smithinjapan
Oh, geez... here we go with the "unique Japan" nonsense. I can show you plenty of people who don't conform, and of those who do, nearly a third who don't wear it properly, and of the total who do wear them those who constantly touch them at the front, and nearly all think it's some sort of panacea to everything.
zatoizugoodo
Yeah right. I'll take a photo of every person I see not wearing a mask or improperly wearing one. I'll probably need to clear out my cloud memory to make room for all the pics.
since1981
This article just a day after the Anti-Mask protest article.
Monty
90% of the foreigners I see in Tokyo every day dont wear a mask.
Ignorrant and irresponsible!
Toshihiro
@since1981, shhh! that didn't happen, what happens is that people here are conformists and are nails that are already hammered down.
noriahojanen
Interesting. I would also like to see cross-cultural data and global comparisons on the use of face masks.
u_s__reamer
Social conformity is always a double-edged sword: it can also be a handy vehicle to spread viruses.
James
Where I live, those not wearing masks are only Japanese people.
since1981
LOL
OssanAmerica
While there are obviously some exceptions, for the most part Japan (as well as other East Asian countries) already were familiar with wearing masks for colds, hay fever, etc. So it isn't totally alien. And as the article points out there is a "what's socially acceptable" thing in Japan, basically few people want to stand out in a crowded supermarket looking like a selfish idiot. In contrast, in the U.S. not only do some jerks not give a damn about what people think, they'll get into fights (including shootings) with store guards telling them to wear a mask. Of course masks, which should have remained a medical issue, have been turned into a political issue making it all the more harder to achieve social acceptance.
ArtistAtLarge
The proof in the pudding. Masks work. It has been the common factor in every country with low infections rates.