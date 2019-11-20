Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese student released after arrest amid Hong Kong unrest

HONG KONG

A Japanese student was released late Tuesday in Hong Kong after local police arrested him on suspicion of participating in rioting during pro-democracy protests near a university campus, Japan's consulate general said.

Hikaru Ida, a 21-year-old student at the Tokyo University of Agriculture, is not injured and has no health problems, according to the consulate in the Chinese semiautonomous territory.

He was arrested Sunday for allegedly taking part in a riot near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in the Kowloon area, where clashes between protesters and police have been taking place, the consulate said.

The Japanese government had been working to secure his release, saying he was a tourist.

The police continued on Wednesday to surround the campus where the protesters remain holed up.

