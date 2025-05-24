 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Number of Japanese students abroad up 1.5-fold in FY2024

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of Japanese students who studied abroad in the fiscal year through March 2024 rose 1.5-fold from the previous year to 89,179 following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent survey by a public organization.

But the survey conducted by the Japan Student Services Organization also showed that the total was about 26,000 fewer than the peak in the year from April 2018, the highest since comparable data became available in fiscal 2009.

The number of international students accepted into Japan, meanwhile, reached a record high at 336,708, exceeding the level before the pandemic began in early 2020, due apparently to the growing popularity of the nation's subcultures and the yen's depreciation.

The survey targeted those attending universities and vocational schools in Japan. High school students who enrolled in universities overseas immediately after graduation were excluded.

Japan has set a goal of boosting the number of domestic students studying in other countries to 500,000 annually by 2033, with the education ministry pledging to enhance measures that allow people to receive international education without taking a leave of absence.

By duration, the number of people who went abroad for less than one month doubled from a year earlier to 57,044, while the figure for stays of six to under 12 months was 10,420 and that for one year or more was 2,122.

The most common destinations were the United States with 13,517 students, Australia with 9,163 and South Korea with 8,384. The number of people studying in China surged 651.3 percent from the previous year to 3,133, while those in Taiwan jumped 181.5 percent to 5,048.

As of May 2024, the number of international students enrolled at universities, vocational and language schools in Japan climbed 20.6 percent. In particular, the increase in the number of people from Nepal and Myanmar was notable, the survey showed.

Among the foreign students, 229,467 were studying at higher educational institutions, including universities and vocational schools, up 21.7 percent. Another 107,241 attended language schools, marking an 18.2 percent increase.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo