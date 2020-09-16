Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Pakutaso
national

Japanese study shows that persimmon tannin juice may render coronavirus harmless

By Shannon, SoraNews24
TOKYO

While COVID-19 vaccines are still in development and many parts of the world are still on lockdown and social distancing to prevent its spread, universities and research facilities all over the world are racing to find possible cures and remedies for the contagious virus.

Take persimmon tannin juice, for instance. It has been traditionally used as a dye for ages, but recent research at Nara Medical University has revealed a surprising feature of the liquid – in highly concentrated doses, it can render the coronavirus virtually harmless.

Researchers at Nara Medical University tested this by mixing coronavirus, saliva, and persimmon tannin juice, then leaving the mixture to sit for 10 minutes. When the 10 minutes were up, the virus had been detoxified.

However, there’s a catch. It’s not juice from just any old persimmons, and it has to be prepared a certain way. The mixture used was created by first juicing astringent or unripe persimmons, fermenting them, and aging them.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you should go out and buy a bunch of persimmons. Simply eating a ripe fruit won’t do anything. Extensive trials and research still needs to be conducted as to the appropriate potency and time required to nullify COVID-19, but it can be comforting for some to know that a potential natural cure is in the works (and just in time for persimmon season in Japan, too).

SourceYahoo! News via Hamusoku

