Japanese supply run to space station delayed again

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla

A Japanese supply run to the International Space Station has been delayed again.

The countdown was halted Saturday local time in Japan, with only a few hours remaining before liftoff. Earlier in the week, a typhoon delayed the launch.

A reason for the latest postponement was not immediately given. No new date has been set.

The cargo ship - the seventh to be launched by Japan - contains new batteries needed for a pair of NASA spacewalks.

NASA says the delay will cause the spacewalks - which had been scheduled over the next two weeks - to slip even further. The lithium-ion batteries will replace aging nickel-hydrogen batteries in the space station's solar-generating electrical system.

Five tons of supplies are loaded into the capsule named Kounotori, Japanese for white stork.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

