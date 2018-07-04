Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Uluru, the sandstone symbol of the Australian outback, also known as Ayers Rock Photo: AFP/File
national

Japanese tourist dies climbing Australia's Uluru monolith

6 Comments
By Torsten Blackwood
SYDNEY

A Japanese tourist has died attempting to climb Australian tourist attraction Uluru, police said Wednesday, adding to the death toll on the world's largest monolith.

Emergency services responded to a call on Tuesday afternoon, but the 76-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

"This person's believed to be a Japanese national. At this stage, we don't believe it's anything suspicious," Northern Territory police Superintendent Shaun Gill told reporters.

At least 36 people have died on Uluru, which soars 348 meters, since it was opened to tourists in the 1950s, with many others injured.

Scrambling up the treacherous sides of the sandstone symbol of the outback, also known as Ayers Rock, is seen by many tourists as a must-do on their visit to Australia.

But they do so against the wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners, the Anangu, to whom the site is sacred. A ban on the climb is due to come into force in October 2019.

About 300,000 people visit each year and, while there are no official figures on how many climb, their numbers are reported to have declined significantly in recent years.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

6 Comments
Login to comment

Scrambling up the treacherous sides of the sandstone symbol of the outback, also known as Ayers Rock, is seen by many tourists as a must-do on their visit to Australia.

But they do so against the wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners, the Anangu, to whom the site is sacred.

Bad mojo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That's dangerous for young athletic people and he was 76. "You chose poorly"

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Is it from October of next year all climbing will be banned?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

interestingly enough, climbing season has just begun on mt fuji. get ready for numerous cases of "high altitude sickness" 「高所病」.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

zichi - yes ALL climbing will be banned from Oct next year, with stiff penalties to be put in place.

I've taken groups from Japan to Uluru twice. Always suggested it's better not to climb and explained the reasons why.

The climb is closed if wind-speed rises over a certain level and on both occasions this was the case, so no-one climbed. Everyone understood and were happy to just be there.

Exploring the fascinating base areas of the rock, admiring the sensational ground views, and learning the cultural significance to the local aboriginals was always a better option imo.

But as a late 20 year old, many moons ago, I did run up to the top and back in 1 hour. My first and last ascent after 6 visits.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He died doing what he loved.

RIP

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Kumamoto Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

These 5 Companies are Here to Help You Host the Best Summer BBQ in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Amano-Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

5 YouTube Channels to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Of The Best Salad Restaurants In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel / Hotels

Resume Writing Service Services Targeted On Your Needs ResumesTime.com

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog