Japanese tourist dies climbing Australia's Uluru monolith

A Japanese tourist has died attempting to climb Australian tourist attraction Uluru, police said Wednesday, adding to the death toll on the world's largest monolith.
Emergency services responded to a call on Tuesday afternoon, but the 76-year-old was declared dead at the scene.
"This person's believed to be a Japanese national. At this stage, we don't believe it's anything suspicious," Northern Territory police Superintendent Shaun Gill told reporters.
At least 36 people have died on Uluru, which soars 348 meters, since it was opened to tourists in the 1950s, with many others injured.
Scrambling up the treacherous sides of the sandstone symbol of the outback, also known as Ayers Rock, is seen by many tourists as a must-do on their visit to Australia.
But they do so against the wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners, the Anangu, to whom the site is sacred. A ban on the climb is due to come into force in October 2019.
About 300,000 people visit each year and, while there are no official figures on how many climb, their numbers are reported to have declined significantly in recent years.© 2018 AFP
jcapan
Bad mojo.
Michael Jackson
That's dangerous for young athletic people and he was 76. "You chose poorly"
zichi
Is it from October of next year all climbing will be banned?
onewrldoneppl
interestingly enough, climbing season has just begun on mt fuji. get ready for numerous cases of "high altitude sickness" 「高所病」.
browny1
zichi - yes ALL climbing will be banned from Oct next year, with stiff penalties to be put in place.
I've taken groups from Japan to Uluru twice. Always suggested it's better not to climb and explained the reasons why.
The climb is closed if wind-speed rises over a certain level and on both occasions this was the case, so no-one climbed. Everyone understood and were happy to just be there.
Exploring the fascinating base areas of the rock, admiring the sensational ground views, and learning the cultural significance to the local aboriginals was always a better option imo.
But as a late 20 year old, many moons ago, I did run up to the top and back in 1 hour. My first and last ascent after 6 visits.
oldman_13
He died doing what he loved.
RIP