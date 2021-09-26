JR East scraps plan to identify past offenders with facial recognition camera

In light of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, major train company JR East upped their security game by installing facial recognition cameras at stations in an attempt to curb possible terrorism attacks. Using their database of images collected from JR East station surveillance cameras, the facial recognition cameras identify three groups of people: the first being persons that were previously imprisoned for committing serious crimes against JR East or JR East passengers, the second being named criminal suspects, and the third being suspicious persons.
But not anymore. On Sept 21, JR East announced that they have unregistered anyone in the first group due to a “lack of societal consent”. There isn’t a definitive set of rules in Japan regarding what’s acceptable and what’s not when it comes to facial recognition, which seems to be what’s making the JR Group err on the side of caution until clearer guidelines are set.
But why just one group? Even though people in the first group have committed crimes in the stations or on the trains, they are considered people that have already finished carrying out their sentences. Continuing to single them out could count as invasive surveillance since when a registered person was recognized on the camera’s system, station attendants would be required to confirm their identity, then possibly inform officers and even search them if deemed necessary.
Japanese netizens reacted on social media with a mixture of surprise and disagreement.
“I think preventing major crimes from happening again is more important.”
“Shouldn’t we be surveilling them??”
“Okay, stop this for about a week, then please start it again.”
“If there’s a legal problem that could possibly affect our safety and lifestyle, I feel like we should amend it. Even if they’ve finished their sentence, they could still recommit crimes.”
According to the latest news, JR East does plan to reinstate this system once there are clearer guidelines about facial recognition. Whatever the case, it’s clear that train stations are feeling the pressure to step up their security game in light of recent train-related attacks.
Sources: Yomiuri Shimbun via Yahoo! Japan News via Otaku.com, Bengoshi.com News via Yahoo! Japan News, Twitter
3 Comments
Wolfpack
Only communist states need Big Brother watching the people day and night in public places.
thepersoniamnow
I like how the way the article ends with the “citizens” wanting it.
Invented comments if you ask me.
Also this is not JR East, its the government and police force who would want that isn’t it?
Final question, if the biggest problem is chikan and perverts, why would the system not be used for them too?
Past violent criminals who committed crimes with the JR area and anyone whos ever been arrested is completely different.
Asiaman7
What makes a personal “suspicious” (according to JR), and how many people would be given this label every single day?
InspectorGadget
Happy for them to use facial recognition for the first example above. That's no different to stores and staff kicking people out/refusing service to those who had previously caused problems to their own business. It happens all the time, and is why there are bouncers/security on the front doors of businesses.
I have a major issue with 'named crimminal suspects' and 'suspicious people'. Where are they getting the biometric data for this? What constitutes suspicious?
Mat
@Wolfpack: Only communist states need Big Brother watching the people day and night in public places.
Actually, being watched in public spaces is 100% fine by me. Being watched covertly, or in places with an expectation of privacy is absolutely not ok.
In public spaces, where people can see you anyway, I have no problem with a computer watching me as well, Especially if someone attacks me, or even worse, makes a claim that I attacked them. I welcome the digital evidence.