Japanese trekker falls to his death on Nepal mountain

A 64-year-old Japanese man fell to his death on a popular trekking route in western Nepal, officials said Thursday.

Masashi Nagasawa, who was on an 11-day Annapurna Sanctuary trek with three other Japanese, fell from a cliff Wednesday while returning to his hotel on Madri Himal after spending time at a nearby viewpoint. Madri Himal is a long rising ridge on the southwest of the Machhapuchare peak.

Amrit Biswokarma, a police official in Kaski district where the accident happened, said Nagasawa fell several hundred meters down the cliff.

A team that reached the site by helicopter Thursday after learning about the accident recovered Nagasawa's body, said Phurba Gyaltsen Sherpa, managing director of Himalayan Sherpa Adventure, the local trekking agency that organized the trek.

The body, he told Kyodo News, will be flown to the capital Kathmandu later in the day. The accident site is located 160 kilometers northwest of Kathmandu.

The four Japanese tourists arrived in Nepal on March 14 and started their trek the next day.

