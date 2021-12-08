Japanese tycoon takes off for International Space Station

A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space Wednesday as the first self-paying space tourists since 2009.
Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film his mission, blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.
The trio lifted off as scheduled at 12:38 p.m. (0738 GMT) aboard Soyuz MS-20 from the Russia-leaded Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.
Maezawa and Hirano are scheduled to spend 12 days in space. The two will be the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. The price of the trip hasn’t been disclosed.
“I would like to look at the Earth from space. I would like to experience the opportunity to feel weightlessness,” Maezawa said during a pre-flight news conference on Tuesday. “And I also have a personal expectation: I’m curious how the space will change me, how I will change after this space flight.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
6 Comments
Login to comment
R. T.
I hope he took a fax machine with him. The last thing we want is losing contact with him while he is floating around in space.
Simian Lane
Apparently billionaires are as bored as the rest of us
Numan
What a sad rich person taking happy photos!
Paul
I can still hear him say "I choose to go to the moon!". He can't make it that far this time. Maybe Musk will help him out one day and he can stay there, no need to comeback...
mz16
Happy for him, but not genuinely.
After Maezawa's tricks and contests and twitter hype, this just seems like another marketing trick to get more famous and kakkoii.
Iron Lad
Very nice, congrats Japan!
mardarius
Almost as pointless as Russians recently sending a film crew to the ISS