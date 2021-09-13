Japanese university developing coronavirus vaccine in form of a nasal spray

While vaccinations are definitely something we recommend, not everyone is a fan of getting jabbed. For anyone suffering from trypanophobia (a fear of needles), getting your vaccine shot can be a traumatic experience. In fact, at the site where I was vaccinated, a woman had to be carted off in a wheelchair before she’d even seen the needle, as she was so scared she’d begun to hyperventilate.
But now, thanks to new research by scientists at Mie University, needles may be a thing of the past when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine.
Professor Tetsuya Nozaka from Mie University’s Graduate School of Infectious Disease Control and Medicine announced a new coronavirus vaccine is being developed that can be administered through a nose spray, eliminating the need for needles at all.
“The vaccine can be sprayed through both nostrils, and the appropriate antibodies will be produced,” he said.
The spray vaccine, which has been in development since March 2020, can be stored for at least six months, and Professor Nozaka hopes the vaccine will be used as a booster shot. He also added that the initial animal testing stages had produced positive results.
“The vaccine’s effectiveness surprised even us,” the professor said, adding that the chance of any side effects like a fever are “extremely low”.
Seems almost too good to be true, right? Well, the professor is facing a pretty steep challenge when it comes to rolling out the vaccine spray.
“It will cost 10 billion yen to commercialize this vaccine,” the professor admitted in an interview. “But we need to think about how to use that budget. If possible, I’d like to see this spray used not only in Japan, but worldwide as soon as possible, and especially in developing countries.” The professor added that he’s hoping the spray vaccine will be put to use within two years.
Japanese netizens had very positive reactions to Professor Nozaka’s announcement, despite the hefty price tag attached to it.
“10 billion yen, huh… well, we spent more on the Olympics, so the government can pay for this, surely?”
“If this turns out to be true, go ahead and use all my taxes for it.”
“I’m not sure if it’ll be the ‘best in the world’ or not, but if it’s effective enough for humans and can be put to practical use, I think it’ll be great. I hope they can find the funding for it.”
“If this works, it’ll be great in suppressing the spread of the disease, because I think we’ll be dealing with corona for a long time yet. It’s going to cost the government an arm and a leg for a long time though.”
Fingers crossed that the nasal spray is as effective as Professor Nozaka promises. Let’s just hope there isn’t anyone suffering with a phobia of having things put up their nose.
Source: CBC News via Hachima Kiko
Jonathan Prin
Good if possible.
We need easier way to vaccinate for th whole world.
Michael Machida
"The professor added that he’s hoping the spray vaccine will be put to use within two years."
Two years from now? I see. This is Japan.
virusrex
Priming vaccines are difficult to develop and have quite high standards of efficacy now to be actually approved (since they need to be at least as effective as what is already in place), but boosters do not have that problem. As long as they are demonstrated as safe to use and that they increase protection the approval process can go smoothly. It may never be the case that you can buy one nasal spray over the counter, but even if several boosters are needed to keep the pandemic under control it would be much easier to accept a nasal spray than an injection.
Fuzzy
Sell the formula to a pharma company. Commercialization problem solved.
Sanjinosebleed
Can't be any worse than the ones we already have...they only last for 6 months.
Thankfully the world is moving on and the virus is lessening in it pathogenicity!
If the vaccines are so great and those who are most at risk of death or severe illness are vaccinated why are they even talking of continuing with vaccinations for all. With breakthrough cases, the chances of a vaccine resistant strain are likely increased in coming from vaccinated people who would have most likely only experienced asymptomatic or mild cases even without vaccination.
Open up and move on! The Sky isn't falling!
didou
Some universities overseas also announced they developed a nasal spray vaccine. It’s gonna be a run for approvals and marketing
Aly Rustom
exactly
YeahRight
I'd rather get jabbed. I don't like putting stuff up my nose. Kind of feels like drowning.
Mark
it is a waste of time, should be focusing these talents and resources on improving over the existing vaccines and eliminating the reliance on imported ones, the majority of the public accepts the needle injection only a small fraction suffer from trypanophobia!
morosophos
OK, folks. So the Japanese article says that this professor has been working on a spray vaccine to create antibodies since March 2020... using a cold virus! So is he saying that the cold virus can make you immune to the coronavirus? And these viruses are no different? If so, then what in the world is all the fuss over getting a vaccine if it's no different from the common cold??? Pfizer and Moderna had better get in touch with Mie University.
151E
Sounds similar to the Rapid Deployment Vaccine Collaborative project. They published a white paper on a DIY peptide based nasal spray vaccine back in July 2020.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
The common cold covers several different virus types. The majority are rhinoviruses. Some are coronaviruses. It's not a great leap of imagination to think that he is using a virus with similar properties to create the vaccine.
Covid 19 is not the common cold.
Pierre LeVenerable
Thanks, but no thanks.
Pukey2
Don't worry, both the Olympics and this will be paid by your taxes. For the next few decades.
mmwkdw
A vaccination in the form of a Nasal spray whereas before delivery had to be injected ?
Now, that would be interesting - think of the issues concerning storage that currently need to be dealt with.
However, I wouldn't hold your breath - Fuji Film had plans for a tablet form of inosculation which never materialized.
Raw Beer
Indeed, one problem with the current vaccines is that the IgA antibodies decrease very rapidly, unlike with a natural infection. These are the antibodies that are found in secretions (nose, mouth, eyes...). I am hoping that nasal delivery will help overcome this limitation.
Concerned Citizen
Sounds far more inviting than a painful jab. The question is, what's in it and what are the potential negative side effects? Looking forward to more information.
Tom San
Another step in the right direction.
Sven Asai
It’s surely more effective and much cheaper to handle those very few trypanophobists instead. And similar to me, with that 90 degrees sitting position, they won’t even see the syringe or needle when being quickly vaccinated, if they not intentionally look at.
virusrex
Nobody has demonstrated igA is a good surrogate for protection against infection, complications or death, not in vaccines and not in natural infection, before imagining that something is a problem first it is necessary to demonstrate it has at least clinical importance.
n1k1
Perfect ! We can then use it instead of tear gas on anti vaccine protests. Hey presto , all problems solved.
egads man!
Nice work Japan, but late to the party again.
WilliB
Michael Machida
Nope, for a vaccine that is extremely fast. The "operation warp speed" shots were an massively subsidized exception, and they are still experimental (even while used under EUA rules).
Myop
"Other countries also doing the same thing"
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced that it has entered an exclusive long term strategic partnership with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research to manufacture, market and distribute its breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for Covid‐19 treatment in India and other Asian markets.
It expects to launch the nasal spray this year under the brand name 'FabiSpray' in India. ''The Phase III clinical trial for NONS is expected to be completed, followed by commercial launch under the brand name FabiSpray in India, by fourth quarter of the calendar year 2021,'' Glenmark said in a filing.
Raw Beer
Hmmm, so you don't think that having an abundance of antibodies in the nose, mouth, eyes... helps protect against infection?
Natural infection was shown to produce stable quantities of IgA, these are the secreted antibodies. That is probably one of the main reasons why natural immunity is far superior to that acquired from vaccination. Another is that natural immunity targets multiple proteins.
That is one reason several groups are trying to develop nasal vaccines, to induce the production of the antibodies that will go where they are most needed (nose, eyes, mouth...).
This is a very welcomed development. Though I would be happier if they focused more on early treatments using repurposed drugs...
Tom San
Nasal spray sounds promising. It should be helpful especially when combined with treatment through repurposed drugs.
Grumpy Gaijin
Michael MachidaToday 06:45 am JST
That's how medical research generally works.
Raw Beer
Yes, no matter how many vaccines we have available, people will get sick and need treatment, both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Seems they have been ignoring all treatment options because they desperately wanted everyone to get the vaccine, as the only solution...
virusrex
It may, it may not, that is the beauty of science, that you can't say something "is" unless you first confirm it with data. misrepresenting something you believe as if it was a scientific fact is misleading and a form of disinformation.
Vaccines have not produced long timer negative effects for now, and no mechanism is evident that would make it produce them, according to your approach it is valid then to say they will not produce them at all.
Present your data on IgA that shows difference with vaccines, then present the data that proves this has any clinical importance, else yo are just trying to guess something is happening and it has meaning.
Before saying something is a reason it is necessary to demonstrate it is actually happening in the first place. For all you know they are doing it just because it is more convenient.
theResident
@Raw Beer: What are these 'treatment options' you keep alluding to?
Raw Beer
I told you already that that statement came directly from a reference YOU provide to support the "superiority" of vaccination, that the IgA very rapidly decreased.
This is not surprising, since the mRNA vaccines are injected directly into the muscle. So yeah, the body will produce lots of IgG, but why would it produce lots of IgA?
With natural infection, the amount of IgA was much longer lived since the nasopharynx is exposed to virus for several days. The IgA amount was relatively stable during the entire duration of the study (several months). The exact references were already provided (one by you)...
When we previously discussed this, I also provided direct quoted statements from research groups developing nasal vaccines, indicating that the low levels of IgA from current vaccines as a reason for developing nasal vaccines...
WilliB
Raw Beer
LOL, seems to me some posters here do not read the links they themselves post.
Spot on. Dr. McCullough has pointed out that this current policy of "vaccine only and nothing else" is unprecedented in medical history. Telling doctors NOT to use any medication and only rely on a vaccination would have been unthinkable up to now.
WilliB
virusrex
The mRNA shots have only been around for a few months, what "long term" effects are you talking about??
Tom San
Emphasis on "for now".
ian
Who's policy is this?
virusrex
Like happens with polio? Yellow Fever? smallpox? what do you think has been more important to control the burden of those diseases (and many more) advances on treatment or vacciantion?
No such thing, there is no reference that proves IgA is a surrogate of protection for COVID, as sure as you will be unable to provide even one.
Your personal conjectures are irrelevant, since yo can't prove they are correct they are just your personal beliefs, and since it would not be the first time something you believed in turned up wrong (as in your predictions that Japan was on the verge of herd immunity since summer... of last year based again on other people that believed the same as you) it becomes more an argument that this will end up also being false.
What you need to provide in order to prove this is an actual important thing is people having data correlating protection with IgA levels, not other people that neither have such evidence, science is not a democracy, it does not matter how many people believe something it will not become true because of that, evidence is indispensable.
Unless of course you consider valid to say vaccines do not have a risk of producing problems on the long term, after all it is terribly easy to quote people believing it so based on scientific data.
No part of any reference provided has proved IgA as a valid surrogate of protection, unless you can quote where anybody has demonstrated such? of course you read the references and have no problem providing such quote, right?
virusrex
That is the argument, if to "prove" something is true you just need the opinion of someone saying this is likely to be true, even if he can't prove it, then vaccines are perfectly safe and will remain so.
But if you require evidence for this to be stated as a fact then you also need evidence for everything else, including the value of anything as a surrogate of protection.
What you can't do is demanding evidence for some things, and pretending evidence is not necessary for others, because that is having double standards and proves an irrational way of thinking.
Tom San
So, what "long term" effects are you talking about???
kurisupisu
Japan does very little little quickly and a lot very slowly…
marcelito
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced that it has entered an exclusive long term strategic partnership with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research to manufacture, market and distribute its breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for Covid‐19 treatment in India and other Asian markets. It expects to launch the nasal spray this year under the brand name 'FabiSpray' in India. '
Well, in light of this ..the professor,s hope to have this on the market within a couple of years might be just a bit late, by that time the market will be cornered by competition.
TIJ par for course.
FtGuy2017
No mention of the technology of the vaccine in the article, is this another experimental mRNA?
Happy Day
RB- repurposed drugs have been used in a number of countries.
shiro2win@yahoo.com
Nasal spray is nice.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
And yet another sensational announcement that conveniently does not say when it will be available or the plan of distribution.
Within 2 years is not a definitive enough timeline to encourage a feeling of relief.
Strangerland
Eh? Do you not know how these things work?
The ebola virus never helped in the 2014 Ebola outbreak. Yet they still kept developing it, even though it wasn't ever going to be a "definitive enough timeline to encourage a feeling of relief". Yet, that vaccine was a HUGE success.
Figure out the answer to why, and you'll see how your premise is clearly a premise made up by someone who doesn't understand how these things work.
Zaphod
Strangerland
The Ebola comparison is irrelevant, as Ebola is extremely deadly and thus burns itself out anyway. Corona is dangerous precisely because it is very infectous and not very deadly. Completely different ballgame, apples and oranges.
Strangerland
What does that have to do with the point I was making? Why are you going off on this irrelevant tangent? Did you even understand the point that was being made? Are you going off on a tangent to try to avoid answering, or because you didn't understand the point being made?
Zaphod
strangerland
mRNA technology has been discussend and tried for a while. The current "operation warp speed" vaccines are the first time it is actually used on a large scale on a human population. And only for a few months now.
That is the reality, like it or not.
Maybe there are no bad long term effects, maybe there are. You do not know, regardless what you try to find on google.
Helix
Vaccines have not produced long timer negative effects for now
Uh, because they havent yet been experienced in any human long term. Nice Newspeak though.
Tom A.
Japan knows how to do it better.