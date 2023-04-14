Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: AP file
national

Japanese video game director, PM Kishida honored by Time magazine

NEW YORK

Major video game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were selected on Thursday among Time magazine's list of "100 Most Influential People of 2023," which annually categorizes people judged to have had the most impact that year.

Miyazaki directed the award-winning 2022 fantasy roleplaying game "Elden Ring," which was written in collaboration with U.S. author George R. R. Martin.

"Miyazaki's games make the player feel accomplished and smart," Neil Druckmann, co-creator of the "Last of Us" video game and subsequent television series, wrote in the magazine. "He refuses to overexplain the mechanics or the lore, but rather puts his trust in the player to figure it out on their own."

The blurb on Kishida was written by Time correspondent Charlie Campbell, who highlighted the Japanese leader's efforts to improve relations with South Korea and boost the country's defense spending amid rising tensions in the region, saying "Kishida has set about revolutionizing Japanese foreign policy."

Kishida will "uphold the international order based on the rule of law and will endeavor to defend world peace and prosperity," as the head of the Group of Seven summit next month, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference on Friday.

Other prominent names featured on the unranked list include Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk, Britain's King Charles III and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

On number 65 out of 100, Japanese news won't mention which exact number in that position.

https://time.com/collection/100-most-influential-people-2023/

If really want to be on the top, should make it on the person of the year, the one and only in that year.

Like this one

https://time.com/person-of-the-year-2022-volodymyr-zelensky/

https://time.com/person-of-the-year-2021-elon-musk/

-3 ( +5 / -8 )

Shohei Otani is the most influential person for me this year. Japan needs more influential entrepreneurs.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

What Time magazine says means nothing. That magazine is a shell of its former self. Meaningless.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

Great to see Hidetaka Miyazaki on there. Elden Ring, and all the Souls games, are absolutely awesome. Elden Ring has won numerous "game of the year" awards.

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2022-12-08/the-game-awards-2022-winners-list-god-of-war-ragnarok-elden-ring

4 ( +4 / -0 )

and boost the country's defense spending amid rising tensions in the region, saying "Kishida has set about revolutionizing Japanese foreign policy."

Just bleating what the American defense establishment wants: a more weaponized Japan.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

I have to kindly disagree with both choices.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Love how people always get triggered by these lists. TIME is not claiming these individuals are "good" or "bad" - just influential.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Opening Japan up to immigration and truly investing in bilingual education would bump Japan's PM up in the ranking. Just my opinion.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"Kishida has set about revolutionizing Japanese foreign policy."

If you use a very loose definition of the word "revolutionize". But, on the positive side, anything that is slightly different can be considered a revolution in Japan.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Kishida will "uphold the international order based on the rule of law and will endeavor to defend world peace and prosperity," as the head of the Group of Seven summit next month, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference on Friday.

And how is this to be done exactly?

And why does Kishida need to unnecessarily worry about matters beyond his remit ie outside Japan?

Such vagueness and hot air …

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Kishida! About as influential as a used crisp packet

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

This is what they say about putting Kishida on that list:

boosting defense spending by over 50%, and strengthening security alliances with the U.S. 

So, yeah, that makes him popular in U.S.

Miyazaki directed the award-winning 2022 fantasy roleplaying game "Elden Ring,"

Agree on this nomination. His Dark Soul's games invented the combat system using by the majority of AAA games. Though, Neil Druckmann that nominated him, and Miyazaki, are both on Sony's payroll, so of course this is a bit of a PR ploy for Sony. And, as usual, there is a significant bit of "Chinese" investment in Miyazaki's company, so the China haters out there had better delete his games from their PlayStations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

